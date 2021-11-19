50m ago

Brendin Horner murder: AfriForum to consider private prosecution

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Sekola Matlaletsa, who was accused of the murder of Brendin Horner, sitting in the High Court in Bethlehem. Photo: Alet van der Walt
  • AfriForum says it is considering private prosecution.
  • The two men who were accused of killing Brendin Horner were found not guilty.
  • AfriForum has appointed a legal representative to attend the court proceedings and consequently ensure that it is done by the book.

Lobby group AfriForum has said that farm attacks need to be categorised as a priority crime, as this will enable investigations to be done thoroughly without interference.

The organisation made this statement on Friday, after two men who were accused of killing 21-year-old Brendin Horner on a farm in the Free State have been found not guilty.

The Free State High Court in Bethlehem acquitted the men of charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and theft.

READ | Brendin Horner murder: Two men found not guilty, discharged on all counts

AfriForum said that it was concerned about the developments of the case, adding that the police involvement in stock theft syndicates in the Free State has been doing the rounds for a long time. 

"If you take that into consideration, it is shocking that it apparently took the police a year to realise that the DNA found at the scene does not match that of the accused, especially after one of the accused had already admitted to being involved in the murder," AfriForum's campaign manager Jacques Broodryk said.

Broodryk added:

The fact that Boy Khambule, the state witness in the case, has now changed his testimony could certainly create the impression that someone is interfering with the case.

He said should AfriForum suspect that interference by the authorities or incompetence had affected this trial, the organisation would certainly consider private prosecution.

It said that it has appointed a legal representative to attend the court proceedings and consequently ensure that it is done by the book.

Horner's body was discovered by colleagues the following day after he had been strangled to death on the farm where he worked.

He was stabbed several times and had abrasions on his thigh, indicating he may have been dragged across a gravel road.

