32m ago

add bookmark

Brendin Horner murder: Case postponed again, this time due to outstanding DNA test results

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba 32, the men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.
Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba 32, the men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.
Alex Mitchley/News24
  • The case against two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner has been postponed again.
  • The postponement was due to outstanding DNA test results. 
  • The men accused of murdering Horner were arrested nearly six months ago. 

The criminal case against the two men accused of murdering Free State farm manager Brendin Horner has been delayed again as the DNA test results are still outstanding, almost six months after the arrests.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, appeared in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed to 13 May for further investigation.

The State asked for a further postponement because the DNA analysis tests had not yet been completed. It was argued that issues at the forensic laboratory were to blame for the delay.

This is the fifth postponement since the outcome of the accused's bail application near the end of October 2020.

READ | Bloodstains, witnesses - bail application gives insight into case against Brendin Horner murder accused

News24 previously reported that Matlaletsa was briefly released on bail on 23 October after the Senekal Magistrate's Court found that the State did not have a strong case against him and that he would not interfere with witnesses in the investigation.

However, three days later, he was rearrested and charged with stock theft alongside his murder co-accused, Mahlamba, who was denied bail in the Horner case.

At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority said that Mahlamba was subsequently charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping.

Mahlamba then approached the Free State High Court to appeal the decision, but his application was dismissed.

Both accused are currently in custody.

READ | Brendin Horner murder trial: Allegations of death threats, bribes and police involvement aired during bail application

Horner, 21, was allegedly strangled to death on the farm he worked on in Paul Roux on 1 October. His body was discovered the following day.

News24 previously reported that Horner was allegedly stabbed several times, as well as had abrasions to his thigh, which seemed to indicate that he had been dragged across a gravel road.

His body was found allegedly tied to the bottom of a fence pole, metres from the gate to the house where he and his girlfriend lived, on the farm.

Free State farm manager Brandin Horner
Brendin Horner.

The court previously heard that the cause of death was strangulation.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa informed the court that they intended pleading not guilty.

They also told the court they had alibis - saying they were with their partners on the night of the murder.

EXPLAINER | What the State and defence have argued in the Brendin Horner murder case

However, during the bail application, the State presented evidence that Mahlamba's girlfriend conceded that when she woke up during the night, he was gone and only returned the following morning.

Matlaletsa's wife gave the police an affidavit stating that he was with her the entire night.

The State also said they have independent witnesses who overheard the two accused bragging about assaulting a white man on a farm.

A third witness allegedly saw the two men coming from the farm's direction on the same morning that Horner's body was found.

Bloodstained clothes were also found at Mahlamba's house when he was arrested.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brendin hornerbloemfonteinfree statecourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3866 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1152 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4705 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.92
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.47
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.49
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,686.67
(-1.5)
Silver
24.16
(-2.0)
Platinum
1,164.36
(-1.2)
Brent Crude
64.98
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,591.11
(+2.3)
All Share
67,292
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,590
(+0.2)
Financial 15
12,550
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
88,705
(+0.3)
Resource 10
66,869
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo