Brendin Horner murder trial to be moved to Free State High Court

The Brendin Horner murder case is being transferred to the Free State High Court.

Horner was strangled to death on the farm he worked on in Paul Roux, Free State.

The 21-year-old was stabbed several times and had abrasions on his thigh, which seemed to indicate he had been dragged across a gravel road.

The criminal case against the two men accused of murdering Free State farm manager Brendin Horner will be transferred to the Free State High Court.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, appeared briefly in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where the matter was postponed to 4 June.

The court heard that there were still some outstanding DNA results to be added to the State's case. During the pair's last appearance, the State asked for a postponement because the DNA analysis tests had not yet been completed. It was argued that issues at the forensic laboratory were to blame for the delay.

This is now the sixth postponement in the matter since the outcome of the accused's bail application near the end of October 2020.

Horner, 21, was allegedly strangled to death at the farm he worked on, in Paul Roux, on 1 October. His body was discovered the following day.

Intend pleading not guilty

News24 previously reported that Horner was stabbed several times, and had abrasions to his thigh, which seemed to indicate that he had been dragged across a gravel road.

His body was found tied to a fence pole, metres from the gate to the house where he and his girlfriend lived on the farm.

The court previously heard that the cause of death was strangulation.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa informed the court that they intended pleading not guilty.

They also told the court they had alibis, claiming they were with their partners on the night of the murder.