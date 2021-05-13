1h ago

add bookmark

Brendin Horner murder trial to be moved to Free State High Court

Mpho Raborife
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba 32, the men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.
Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba 32, the men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.
PHOTO: Alex Mitchley/News24
  • The Brendin Horner murder case is being transferred to the Free State High Court.
  • Horner was strangled to death on the farm he worked on in Paul Roux, Free State.
  • The 21-year-old was stabbed several times and had abrasions on his thigh, which seemed to indicate he had been dragged across a gravel road.

The criminal case against the two men accused of murdering Free State farm manager Brendin Horner will be transferred to the Free State High Court.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, appeared briefly in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where the matter was postponed to 4 June.

The court heard that there were still some outstanding DNA results to be added to the State's case. During the pair's last appearance, the State asked for a postponement because the DNA analysis tests had not yet been completed. It was argued that issues at the forensic laboratory were to blame for the delay.

This is now the sixth postponement in the matter since the outcome of the accused's bail application near the end of October 2020.

Horner, 21, was allegedly strangled to death at the farm he worked on, in Paul Roux, on 1 October. His body was discovered the following day.

Intend pleading not guilty

News24 previously reported that Horner was stabbed several times, and had abrasions to his thigh, which seemed to indicate that he had been dragged across a gravel road.

His body was found tied to a fence pole, metres from the gate to the house where he and his girlfriend lived on the farm.

The court previously heard that the cause of death was strangulation.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa informed the court that they intended pleading not guilty.

They also told the court they had alibis, claiming they were with their partners on the night of the murder.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincourtscrimefarm attacks
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 6063 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5563 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 637 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

8h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.17
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,816.99
+0.1%
Silver
26.93
-0.2%
Palladium
2,814.00
-1.6%
Platinum
1,210.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
59,878
-2.7%
All Share
65,833
-2.4%
Resource 10
68,942
-3.8%
Industrial 25
82,026
-2.1%
Financial 15
12,523
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo