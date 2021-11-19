Brendin Horner murder: Two men found not guilty, discharged on all counts

Two men who were accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner have been found not guilty.

The Free State High Court also acquitted the men of charges of robbery and theft.

Horner was killed on a farm in the Free State last year.

Two men who were accused of killing 21-year-old Brendin Horner on a farm in the Free State have been found not guilty.

The men appeared in the Free State High Court in Bethlehem on Friday morning. They were acquitted of charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft.

"Both accused are found not guilty and discharged on all counts," Free State Judge President Cagney Musi said.

Horner was strangled to death on the farm where he worked. Colleagues discovered his body the following day.

He was stabbed several times and had abrasions on his thigh, indicating he may have been dragged across a gravel road.

On Thursday, the State withdrew the murder case against Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba.

The State conceded that it had no case against the accused in respect of murder, but said the men would have to be charged with the theft of two sheep.

Although the State withdrew the charges, the court still had to give a ruling.

More to follow.

