1h ago

add bookmark

Brendin Horner suspects 'boasted about assaulting white man on farm'

Alex Mitchley in Senekal
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.
Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.
Facebook, Brendin Horner
  • Witnesses say that two men accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner allegedly boasted about assaulting a white man on a farm.
  • The men, who are applying for bail, both gave alibis for the time Horner was murdered.
  • But the State prosecutor said they had evidence which disputed their alibis.

The two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner allegedly boasted about assaulting a white man on a farm, according to witnesses. Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa appeared in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning where they applied for bail. 

Amid a heavy police presence in court, Minister of Police Bheki Cele, Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo, EFF leader Julius Malema, and his deputy Floyd Shivambu were also in court. 

Taking the stand, Mahlamba told the court that he knew nothing about Horner’s murder and that he was with his girlfriend on the night Horner was murdered on a farm in Paul Roux in the eastern Free State.

WATCH | Inside Brendin Horner's tragic final moments

Horner was murdered on Thursday evening on 1 October and his body found the following morning. 

Mahlamba further claimed that the blood stains on the trousers the police found when they arrested him came from a sheep that he slaughtered at a festival he attended last month. 

Mahlamba told the court that he was never informed by police about the charges he faced and how he was linked to the murder. The State prosecutor, during cross examination, told the court that Mahlamba did not attend the festival according to a witness who hosted the event. 

READ HERE | 'We don't want a war, but what should we do, run away?' - supporters of farmers heading into Senekal

It was further placed on record that an affidavit by Mahlamba’s girlfriend was obtained and she refuted assertions that he was with her the entire evening. The State had another witness that claimed to have seen Mahlamba and Matlaletsa coming from the direction of the farm where Horner was killed on the morning of 2 October, and that both accused had bloodstained clothes. 

FRIDAY BRIEFING | How Senekal became a flashpoint for crime, race and governance

Another witness told the State that he saw both accused at a tavern in Paul Roux in the late afternoon on 2 October. The witness said that Mahlamba boasted about assaulting a white man on a farm. Another witness is said to have spoken to Matlaletsa who allegedly boasted about the same attack and gave details of the assault. 

The details matched the attack on Horner which led police to arrest both accused. Matlaletsa, who applied for bail via an affidavit read out by his legal aid attorney, told the court that he would be pleading not guilting and chose his right to remain silent on the merits of the case. 

He further testified that he has two previous convictions for stock theft and one conviction for illegally buying a pig. Both accused told the court that they were not employed full time, with Matlaletsa surviving and supporting his family on a disability grant, and Mahlamba doing odd jobs. The bail application continues.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FIRST TAKE | Julius Malema and his EFF supporters are in Senekal for one thing: to wreak havoc
'We don't want a war, but what should we do, run away?' - supporters of farmers heading into Senekal
Dispatches from Senekal: Violent scenes as rocks thrown at bikers trying to leave town
Read more on:
free statesenekalmurdercrimecourt
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3141 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3878 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(+0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.67)
Gold
1901.00
(-0.22)
Silver
24.33
(+0.50)
Platinum
871.00
(+0.87)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2337.50
(-0.30)
All Share
55095.52
(+0.46)
Top 40
50738.24
(+0.46)
Financial 15
9709.77
(-1.15)
Industrial 25
75322.67
(+1.14)
Resource 10
54138.63
(+0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo