Brett Herron is Good's candidate for Cape Town mayor

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron will be the party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

He served in Good party leader Patricia de Lille's mayoral committee for eight years when she was the mayor of Cape Town.

They said they had "unfinished business" after their acrimonious departure from the DA or "blue liars", as De Lille calls the party.

She announced this on Sunday - a day before the Electoral Commission of South Africa's deadline for candidate lists.

At the previous municipal elections, De Lille was the DA's mayoral candidate. The party garnered about 67% of the vote in the City, a fact De Lille mentioned again on Sunday.

However, she left the party and her position as mayor after a protracted, acrimonious stand-off with the DA, which is seemingly still a sore point.

"Just over two years ago, I resigned from my position as mayor of Cape Town after continuously bumping heads with conservatives in the blue caucus opposed to our transformation agenda," she said on Sunday.

"I resigned on my own terms after winning four court cases against the blue liars who tried to discredit my good name. They have recently had to pay almost R1 million towards my legal fees."

"We launch our campaign in Cape Town today (Sunday) because we have lots of unfinished business in this city. Much of the work we painstakingly started to develop a caring, inclusive, opportunity, safe and well-run City has been undone by the City government over the past two years."

She referred to projects to build affordable housing in the inner-city, additional public transport and pro-poor budgeting, which were scrapped, while electricity and water charges have increased and Corruption Watch has named the city in the top five most corrupt cities in the country.

She said Herron had been picked as the Good party's mayoral candidate after a "gruelling selection process".

"We have unfinished business in the City of Cape Town, and there's nobody better qualified, more experienced and passionate than Brett to get the job done."





She said he was an experienced "local government operator" and lawyer who served with her for eight years at the City of Cape Town. "He was an important part of the team with whom I worked to begin the task of transforming Cape Town."

"Brett has been doing exceptional work in the provincial legislature, from where he has sought to hold both the provincial and City governments to account.

"He is a lawyer – with a real legal degree, I've checked – who is driven by a desire to be an excellent public servant rather than desperation for a job."

Her reference to a "real legal degree" is presumably a dig at recent controversies about senior DA members' qualifications, which came to light in their process to elect a mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Herron, who is also Good's secretary-general, said he accepted his nomination with humility.

"Serving in public office is not a job; it is a privilege that comes with enormous responsibility. It is a mayor's responsibility to work day and night to create an environment that enables every person who calls the city home to lead progressively more comfortable lives, in better living environments, with functional logistics and infrastructure, adequate safety – and hope."

He added that this responsibility was particularly acute in South African cities that were deliberately constructed to keep residents separate and unequal.

"We must build common purpose and address fundamental inequalities, or we risk the instability of unresolved reverberations from the past."

He also mentioned that he and De Lille spent eight years in the city's government.

"Although frustrated by colleagues who didn't share our values, or honour their commitments, for a transformed and inclusive Cape Town, we gathered valuable knowledge and experience of local government and the inner workings of the City."

De Lille said the party was ready to hand its candidates list to the IEC on Monday. The party is open to coalitions but will only discuss this on a case-by-case basis.

The DA will announce their mayoral candidates on Monday, with current MP and finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis expected to be selected ahead of incumbent Dan Plato.