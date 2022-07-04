44m ago

Breyton Paulse's mom and aunt drown in Hermanus after being swept away by waves - report

Tebogo Monama
Former Springbok Breyton Paulse
  • Former rugby player Breyton Paulse's mother and aunt drowned after being washed off a harbour wall by waves on Sunday.
  • Paulse has asked for prayers.
  • The NSRI tried to resuscitate the women but they died at the scene.

Former Springbok Breyton Paulse has asked for prayers after his mother and aunt drowned at the Old Harbour in Hermanus in the Western Cape.

On Sunday, his mother, Setta Visagie, and aunt Marie Gelant drowned after being washed off the Old Harbour wall by waves.

Paulse confirmed the incident to Netwerk24. "It is very sad. Pray for me and my family," he told News24's sister publication.

In a statement on Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Andre Barnard said a rescue mission was launched after two women, who weren't named, were swept away by waves.

"On arrival on the scene, just off-shore of the Hermanus Old Harbour, two adult females were located and recovered onto the NSRI rescue craft.

"CPR efforts commenced. They were brought to the NSRI rescue station, where CPR was continued by paramedics. Sadly, after all efforts to resuscitate the two females were exhausted, they were declared deceased by paramedics," Barnard added.

Barnard said police opened an inquest docket.

