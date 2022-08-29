1h ago

add bookmark

Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh among four people arrested in R93m locomotive corruption case

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala and Sheldon Morais
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe appears at the State Capture Inquiry.
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe appears at the State Capture Inquiry.
PHOTO: Rosetta Msimango, City Press

Former Transnet chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, the parastatal's former finance boss, were arrested on Monday morning in connection with a R93-million corruption and fraud case linked to the procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015.

Two other people were also arrested.

Five people, including former Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama, have already been charged in the case.

READ | More arrests expected in corruption case against Gama and other ex-Transnet officials

The matter stems from a payment of R93 million to Trillian Capital, a Gupta-linked proxy company, to secure funding for the purchase of the locomotives.

The transaction advisory contract was initially awarded to global investment bank JP Morgan before the deal was cancelled. It was subsequently awarded to Trillian.

The estimated cost of the project ballooned from around R38 billion in 2012 to more than R50 billion.

In its report, the Zondo Commission recommended that the police investigate Molefe, Gama and Singh for their alleged roles in siphoning money from Transnet to the Gupta family.

A 2018 forensic report found that Molefe had misled the state-owned entity's board about its obligation to inform then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba about the spike in the project's costs.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetsiyabonga gamaanoj singhbrian molefecrimecrime and courtsstate capturecorruptionstate capture inquiry
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 1976 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 1739 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
43% - 3036 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 236 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.90
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,723.81
-0.8%
Silver
18.61
-1.5%
Palladium
2,109.50
-0.2%
Platinum
852.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
62,356
-1.8%
All Share
68,998
-1.7%
Resource 10
62,378
-3.3%
Industrial 25
84,628
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,506
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo