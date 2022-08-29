Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh among four people arrested in R93m locomotive corruption case

Former Transnet chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, the parastatal's former finance boss, were arrested on Monday morning in connection with a R93-million corruption and fraud case linked to the procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015.

Two other people were also arrested.

Five people, including former Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama, have already been charged in the case.

READ | More arrests expected in corruption case against Gama and other ex-Transnet officials

The matter stems from a payment of R93 million to Trillian Capital, a Gupta-linked proxy company, to secure funding for the purchase of the locomotives.

The transaction advisory contract was initially awarded to global investment bank JP Morgan before the deal was cancelled. It was subsequently awarded to Trillian.

The estimated cost of the project ballooned from around R38 billion in 2012 to more than R50 billion.

In its report, the Zondo Commission recommended that the police investigate Molefe, Gama and Singh for their alleged roles in siphoning money from Transnet to the Gupta family.

A 2018 forensic report found that Molefe had misled the state-owned entity's board about its obligation to inform then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba about the spike in the project's costs.

This is a developing story. More to follow.