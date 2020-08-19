Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, Ian Khama cleared of wrongdoing in report she commissioned

A global law firm has cleared businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and former Botswana president Ian Khama.

The report by Omnia Strategy was commissioned by Motsepe-Radebe after she was accused of facilitating money laundering to the tune of $10 billion.

The report found that the allegations made by a Botswana investigator were false and fabricated.

Businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and former Botswana president Ian Khama have been cleared of any wrongdoing linked to money laundering in the mountain kingdom - in an investigation commissioned and paid for by her.

The pair are now preparing to sue for defamation and to open cases of perjury.

On Wednesday, global law firm Omnia Strategy led by Cherie Blair, found that allegations contained in an affidavit by an investigator in Botswana's Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime, Jako Hubona, to be false.

He claimed that Motsepe-Radebe was a signatory to two South African bank accounts that contained some of the $10 billion stolen from South Africa's neighbour.

The investigation found that all allegations concerning money laundering against Khama and Motsepe were without merit, and entirely fabricated.

The matter arose from a case involving an intelligence agent, Welheminah Maswabi - codename "Butterfly" - who had been charged with financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration for a passport.

She was alleged to have worked with Motsepe-Radebe to launder the looted money out of Botswana

"Critically, there is no evidence that USD10.1 billion ever left the Bank of Botswana or entered international or South African bank accounts. It has been reported that the Governor of the Bank of Botswana, Mr Moses Dinekere Pelaelo, confirmed to Botswana's Parliamentarians that the money never left the bank and that Botswana never had that amount of money in its accounts in the first place.

"Botswana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated at USD18.62 billion, which would mean the USD10.1 billion allegedly stolen would account for 54% of the value of the country's economy. Botswana's annual national budget is between USD4.3 and 5 billion," the report found.

Blair said all the allegations made by Hubona were found to be lies and fabrication.

"There is no proof any of these transactions took place," she said.

The report found that the South African Reserve Bank confirmed that none of the funds had arrived in South Africa from Botswana.

"The investigation by Omnia/Alaco found it was impossible for such funds to have been transferred into the international and South African bank accounts outlined in the affidavit, as the accounts listed, either (i) did not exist at the time of the alleged transfer; (ii) never existed at all; (iii) used bank account details that had likely been sourced through data theft; and/or (iv) referenced illegitimate or non-existent banking institutions," the report noted.

Motsepe-Radebe said she commissioned and paid for the investigation.

She said she could not ask the South African government for assistance because she was related, through marriage, to President Cyril Ramaphosa and that it could have been a conflict of interest.

"That is why I decided to go off-shore," she said.

Defamation

Motsepe-Radebe said the report proved that her family were not thieves and that the accusations made against her had tarnished her reputation.

"Interpol must investigate and I don't mind if the FBI investigates (the matter),” she said, adding that she would submit the report to the African Union.

The businesswoman said it was very clear that she could not be a signatory of a non-existent bank account.

Khama said he was going to sue the Botswana government for perjury and defamation.

"The allegations caused irreparable damage," he said.

Khama said he would also open cases of perjury against Hubona and his bosses.

He had long argued that the case emanated from his political fallout with incumbent President Mokweetsi Masisi.

The case has since caused diplomatic tensions between Gabarone and Pretoria after the Masisi administration had enlisted the services of AfriForum's Gerrie Nel to force government to assist with information on the case.

Madonsela

The press conference announcing the report's findings on Wednesday, was facilitated by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

She said she got involved because she too was falsely accused of having dubious links and participating in unscrupulous transactions.

Madonsela said thankfully, the accusations made against her were easily dismissed.

She further noted that she was not personally paid for facilitating the press conference and had, instead, asked Motsepe-Radebe to donate to a cause which paid the university fees of students unable to do so.