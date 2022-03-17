Bring back corporal punishment - parents plead with Lesufi after pupil's death

A number of parents who attended a meeting with Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi called for the return of corporal punishment in schools.

They said unruly pupils should be physically punished.

Parents said they believed corporal punishment would end bad behaviour in schools and society.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed mixed emotions over calls for the return of corporal punishment in schools.

Lesufi met parents in Tsakane on Wednesday evening after teenager Nhlanhla Tshabalala died earlier this week. The 16-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a Tsakane Secondary School official and a security guard days before he died in hospital.

The boy was not a pupil of Tsakane Secondary. He had allegedly been in possession of a toy gun at the time of the incident.

"We have problems. Some of those problems are not only in classrooms. We can find them in communities," said Lesufi. He empathised with parents who were concerned about bad behaviour in schools and their community.

"It is some of us who called for the end of corporal punishment. We didn't have an idea of what the consequence [will be]. At that time, some could not access education because one teacher was abusing corporal punishment."

News24 Ntwaagae Seleka, News24





Lesufi said some pupils even dropped out of school because they feared teachers who abused corporal punishment.

"We might have taken a wrong decision [by banning corporal punishment], but [we] could not allow violence to be used to prevent people from coming to school.

"We need a middle ground. Concerns have been raised (by parents). The level of ill-discipline in schools and our families is completely uncontrollable.

"We can't fold our arms and say there is nothing we can do. We must not forget where we come from and why [corporal punishment was abolished]," Lesufi added.

He said corporal punishment left many people with life-long scars.

"I fully agree with you. We can't raise our children the way we are raising them. It starts at home. If you can't control them at home, how do you expect us to control them on your behalf?" Lesufi asked.

READ | They must take 'corporal punishment seriously': SECTION27 to haul SACE to court over school violence

Nomvula Mahlangu, a grandmother of six, asked Lesufi why the government could not bring back corporal punishment.

Her six grandchildren attend Tsakane Secondary School. Mahlangu complained that it was difficult for parents to punish their children, as was done in the olden days.

"If you beat your child for doing wrong, you will be arrested. Sometimes, we must beat them like we were beaten because they don't listen. How does a child carry a gun to school? Our police officers are also not helpful. They don't respond to our calls on time. I once called Tsakane police station about a boy brandishing a gun in the township. They only arrived the following day," Mahlangu added.

She said children were disobedient at school, and some were even threatening teachers.

"There is no way that a child should disrespect a teacher. Our children have many rights," Mahlangu said.

She asked Lesufi to consider bringing back corporal punishment.

Her plea received a large cheer from other parents.

ALSO READ | You can say no to corporal punishment

Lesufi called the meeting following the death of Tshabalala.

He was a Grade 10 pupil at nearby Reshogofaditswe Secondary School, also in Tsakane.

His father, Jacob, has demanded answers for what happened to the boy.

Police said they were awaiting a post-mortem report to determine Tshabalala's cause of death.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.