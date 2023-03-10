1h ago

Bring back our Diary of a Wimpy Kid books, begs Cape Town's libraries

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
Cape Town libraries are urging the return of more than 40 000 books worth an estimated 4.6 million. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
  • The City of Cape Town says 40 000 items, worth R4.6 million, have not been returned. 
  • It appealed to book worms to use the amnesty week to return overdue items.
  • It wants the overdue Diary of a Wimpy Kid series back, which makes up half of the 10 most overdue books.

The City of Cape Town appealed to Greg Heffley fans to return their outstanding Diary of a Wimpy Kid books. 

Titles in this popular series feature five times on the list of the 10 most overdue books, according to the City.

The top 10 outstanding books are:

  • The getaway, Jeff Kinney (23 copies);
  • The meltdown, Jeff Kinney (23 copies);
  • Physical Science, Grade 12, study guide (22 copies);
  • Cinderella, Susanna Davidson (20 copies);
  • Dog days, Jeff Kinney (19 copies);
  • Double down, Jeff Kinney (19 copies);
  • Accounting. Grade 12, study guide (18 copies);
  • Life of Pi, Yann Martel (17 copies);
  • Grade 12, English Literature, study guide (17 copies); and
  • The last straw, Jeff Kinney (17 copies)

The City's libraries are doing their annual fine-free walk of shame during 20 and 25 March, when a fine amnesty kicks in to encourage people to return their overdue library books. 

The City says some 40 000 items, worth an estimated R4.6 million, have not been returned in 2022. 

"It's clear that these books are extremely popular, but there are 101 that have not been returned. If you have read them a few times, please bring them back. I am sure they're enjoyable, but now we need to share this enjoyment with other patrons.

"Our libraries have new books, so you could be missing out by not bringing the old ones back," said councillor Patricia van der Ross ahead of SA Library week, which starts with a march to highlight the joy of libraries on 17 March.

The theme this year is "Libraries Telling Powerful Stories" - and it aims to raise awareness around libraries and its importance in communities. 


