British Airways flight experiences technical difficulties landing in Cape Town

accreditation
Nicole McCain
A British Airways (BA) flight has had technical difficulties with its landing gear in Cape Town.
  • A British Airways (BA) flight experienced technical difficulties with its landing gear in Cape Town.
  • The flight landed normally after safety checks were carried out, BA says.
  • BA operator Comair has been in the midst of a storm over safety compliance.

A British Airways (BA) flight experienced technical difficulties with its landing gear on arrival at Cape Town International Airport only days after flights were grounded amid safety concerns.

On Saturday, BA6324 flight had trouble landing in Cape Town after experiencing "a landing gear warning indication", said BA in a statement.

The plane was travelling from Gqeberha.

"We confirm that following a landing gear warning indication on BA6324 on final approach from Gqeberha [PLZ] to Cape Town International Airport [CPT], the pilot performed standard safety checks, and once the correct reading was achieved a normal landing was carried out," the statement added.

The landing difficulties resulted in a 15-minute delay.

The latest incident comes only a month after a BA flight from East London to Johannesburg was forced to make an emergency landing.

The flight had 111 passengers on board when it was forced to land at the Eastern Cape airport due to faulty landing gear on 20 February.  

At the time, BA spokesperson Stephen Forbes said the landing gear of flight BA6252 failed to retract. 

Supplied

Saturday's incident comes only days after BA and kulula.com, both operated by Comair, flights returned to the air.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) withdrew the company's Air Operators' Certificate after an audit into its compliance with civil aviation regulations. The audit followed a spate of occurrences that posed safety risks by kulula.com and BA.

The inspection was also aimed at reviewing Comair's safety management systems and quality control management system to establish compliance related to the reporting, analysis and follow-up on occurrences, and corrective action plans to prevent a recurrence.

The SACAA ruled flights could resume on Thursday morning.

