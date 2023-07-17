British Airways pilot sent back to UK following attack outside Joburg compound

A British Airways pilot was allegedly attacked outside a Johannesburg compound which houses staff during layovers.

He has since been sent home, said the airline.

Gauteng police said they have no record of such a case.

In a short statement sent to News24, the airline confirmed that both colleagues were sent back home.

"We provided support to our colleagues who have since returned to the UK," said the statement.

Pressed for further comment on what happened to the staff members, the airline did not respond by the time of publication.

However, according to aviation news site Crew Room, the pilot was on a layover in Johannesburg when he was attacked and stabbed in the leg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said no case was reported.

"We don't have a report of such a case at the local police stations," said Masondo.

Meanwhile, Mail Online reported that by the pair venturing on their run, they broke British Airways' strict rules that require staff to remain in a secure and approved compound where their crew hotel is based.

The publication reported that the airline had rules in place, and kept much of Johannesburg off limits during crew downtime due to notorious crime levels.

It added that the compound that houses the hotel, based in the Melrose Arch neighbourhood, has been dubbed one of the safest places within Johannesburg. It is continually patrolled by security guards day and night. The settlement includes a number of luxury amenities such as bowling alleys and leisure facilities.

A BA source told The Sun:

The rules are there for a reason. Crew are ordered not to leave the hotel compound. But the captain and crew member decided to risk it and go for a jog.

"Soon afterwards they were followed and held up at gunpoint. During a melee, the captain was stabbed in the leg. It was a harrowing ordeal. The pilot was taken to hospital. Everyone is just so thankful he's okay. It could have been so much worse."

The source told the publication that the BA community had been shaken by the incident and that "polite reminders" were issued about sticking to rules.