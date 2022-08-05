Brothers in court for allegedly killing sister's cop boyfriend over abuse claims

Two Eastern Cape brothers stand accused of murdering their sister's police officer boyfriend over allegations that he abused her.

Siyanda Kato, 27, and Siseko Kato, 29, allegedly stabbed Constable Ayabulela Williams, 32, to death on 20 July.

The Hawks said the accused confronted Williams about allegations that he had abused their sister.



The pair appeared in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed for a week for a formal bail application. They remain in custody.

Williams was stationed at the Steve Tshwete police station.

"Constable Williams is reported to have sustained stab wounds during the fight. He was taken to hospital in King William's Town and later transferred to another [hospital], where he succumbed to the stab wounds on 21 July 2022," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

