1h ago

add bookmark

Brothers in court for allegedly killing sister's cop boyfriend over abuse claims

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siyanda and Siseko Kato.
Siyanda and Siseko Kato.
Supplied

Two Eastern Cape brothers stand accused of murdering their sister's police officer boyfriend over allegations that he abused her. 

Siyanda Kato, 27, and Siseko Kato, 29, allegedly stabbed Constable Ayabulela Williams, 32, to death on 20 July. 

The Hawks said the accused confronted Williams about allegations that he had abused their sister. 

The pair appeared in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

READ Two Eastern Cape policewomen murdered over the weekend

The case was postponed for a week for a formal bail application. They remain in custody.

Williams was stationed at the Steve Tshwete police station. 

"Constable Williams is reported to have sustained stab wounds during the fight. He was taken to hospital in King William's Town and later transferred to another [hospital], where he succumbed to the stab wounds on 21 July 2022," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4035 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10765 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.79
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.30
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,774.22
-0.9%
Silver
19.89
-1.4%
Palladium
2,134.00
+3.2%
Platinum
931.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.12
-2.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo