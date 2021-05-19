Brrrace yourselves: Two cold fronts set to hit country

Cold fronts are expected to hit the Western Cape from Thursday.

This is likely to result in rainy, cold and windy conditions.

The chill is expected to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng on Saturday and Sunday.

The SA Weather Service said a cold front would move in from Thursday morning, "causing widespread showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape, spreading over the eastern parts of the Western Cape, the southern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Eastern Cape during the afternoon and evening".

Strong sustained north-westerly winds of 50-70km/h can be expected over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, the interior of the Western Cape and the interior of the Eastern Cape, which may result in difficult driving conditions, especially for high-sided vehicles.

SAWS said the strong winds were expected to enhance the risk of runaway fires in these areas.

A secondary cold front is expected to make landfall on Friday, bringing rain and light snow over the Western Cape.



Significant rain, of between 30mm and 40mm, was expected over the Cape Town Metropole, Theewaterskloof and the western parts of the Cape Winelands, said Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

"The heavy rain is expected to lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements and roads, low-lying areas and bridges," he said.

"We are also concerned about the chances for localised mudslides, rock falls and soil erosion in places, particularly along the slopes of Table Mountain following the major wildfire we experienced in the area a few weeks ago."

Bredell said the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre and City of Cape Town disaster services were on standby.

Strong to gale force winds are expected along the Eastern Cape coastline.

Thee strong winds could cause waves of 4-5.5m along the coastline from Thursday evening, reaching 6-8m between the Tsitsikamma coast and East London on Friday.

This could result in some damage to coastal infrastructure, as well as disruptions at small harbours and ports for a short period. A combination of damaging winds and high seas may also cause navigation problems and difficulties for small to medium vessels.

SAWS said: "Cold conditions will start to invade the central parts of the country during Friday with maximum temperatures dropping significantly to the mid-teens. These conditions areexpected to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng during Saturday and Sunday."

The South African Weather Service has issued the following Warnings: - A Yellow level 2 Warning for Rain resulting in localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole, western parts of the Cape Winelands and the western parts of the Overberg Districts on Thursday into Friday;

- A Yellow level 2 Warning for Wind resulting in damage to settlements is expected over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo and Little Karoo of the Western Cape on Thursday, but along the coastal areas between Lamberts Bay and Cape Agulhas from Wednesday evening, spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Thursday afternoon, moderating on Friday; - A Yellow level 2 Warning for Waves resulting in difficulty in navigation is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday afternoon into Friday.







