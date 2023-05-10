41m ago

Share

Brrrrace yourself! Cold, wet weather conditions expected for Cape provinces from Thursday

accreditation
Compiled by Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heavy rainfall expected in parts of SA in the coming days.
Heavy rainfall expected in parts of SA in the coming days.
iStock
  • Cold and wet weather conditions are expected from Thursday into the weekend in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.  
  • The SA Weather Service is warning residents to take precautions. 
  • A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued to those who in Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents to take precautions as a spell of cold and rainy weather is expected to hit the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape this week, extending into the weekend.

The cold and wet weather is set to hit the provinces by Thursday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the southern half of the country. 

At the same time, a range of wintry weather can be anticipated, including widespread significant rainfall and snowfalls over mountainous terrain, marine gales, and very rough seas over the southern oceanic areas.

"Upper-air troughs, as well as closely related cut-off lows, are a familiar feature of weather over Southern Africa and are associated with prolonged episodes of rainfall, often of an extreme nature. It is noteworthy that the extreme rainfall and flooding which affected KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) during April and May 2022 were associated with cut-off low weather systems on both occasions," SAWS said.

Forecaster Lauren Smith said a Yellow Level 2 Warning for waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Thursday morning, spreading to Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Friday until Saturday.

  •  A Level 2 Warning for winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes is expected over the southern parts of Namakwa District on Friday, spreading to Cape Winelands, Central and Little Karoo on Saturday.
  • Yellow Level 3 Warning for rain resulting in flooding of roads, formal and informal settlements is expected over Langeberg Municipality, Overberg and Garden Route Districts on Friday.
  • Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West and Laingsburg municipalities in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

"A cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape on Friday to Sunday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that heavy rainfall, very cold conditions with light snowfalls on the mountain peaks, strong winds and rough seas can be expected," Smith added. 

A particularly strong southern Atlantic high-pressure system is expected to extend eastward in the wake of the cold front, introducing pronounced and sustained onshore flow along the southern coastline of the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape during the weekend.

"This combination of surface and upper-air systems is expected to raise the likelihood of significant, widespread and heavy rainfall, especially over the coastal mountain regions, leading to localised flooding."

SAWS said that day-time temperatures are expected to drop significantly from Friday into Saturday, where maximum temperatures may be below 10°C in places.

PICS | Chemical spill in Durban 'kills aquatic life', MPs say

Light snowfall is possible over the southwestern mountains of the Western Cape as well as the southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Wave heights of up to four to five metres are also expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Friday into Saturday.

Strong to near gale force south-easterly winds are expected north of Cape Point on Friday while spreading along the south coast on Saturday.

"These strong winds, accompanied [by] significant wave heights, will result in very rough and choppy sea conditions," SAWS said. 

Cloudy and cold to very cold weather will dominate the Northern and Western Cape from Friday onwards, spreading to include most of the Eastern Cape during the weekend.

Widespread rain and showers will accompany this system, with the likelihood of heavy rain and localised flooding being of particular concern for the southern and south-eastern coastline and adjacent interior, as alluded to earlier.

"Given the expectation of an extended spell of cold, wet weather [and] the possibility of snowfalls over mountainous parts of Western, Northern and Eastern Cape, farmers of small stock are advised to move animals to dry shelters at lower elevations," added SAWS.

Saws warned that only experienced, well-prepared hikers and climbers should venture into the mountains and hiking trails of the Western and Eastern Cape this weekend.

"The risk of hypothermia in mountainous terrain, especially if lost, injured or ill-prepared, could prove to be life-threatening," it said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capeeastern capekwazulu-natalweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 794 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 898 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 3483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.68
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.59
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.72
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Platinum
1,110.61
+0.8%
Palladium
1,606.95
+2.3%
Gold
2,034.93
+0.0%
Silver
25.70
+0.4%
Brent Crude
77.44
+0.6%
Top 40
72,602
+0.5%
All Share
78,080
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,857
+1.2%
Industrial 25
104,898
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,282
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

41m ago

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

11h ago

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo