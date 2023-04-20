Brutal murder of two boys believed to be for muthi, say police

Warning: This story reveals graphic details of the murder and may be upsetting for readers.



Police believe the little boys who were mutilated in Soweto fell victim to muthi killings.

The 5-year-old boys were playing when they were kidnapped.

Their bodies were found in two locations on Thursday.

Police believe the two little friends abducted on Wednesday and found murdered on Thursday, are possible victims of muthi killings.



The children, aged five, were playing in White City when they were taken.

Their families reported them missing that night and local authorities had been looking for them.

Members of the community policing forum found the first child at 06:30 in White City.

The second child, who would have turned 6 in two months, was found in Rockville half an hour later.

Both boys were found in the same manner: with their hands and noses cut off and their throats slit.

The names of the children have been withheld as police say not all family members have been notified of the deaths.

The Rockville scene was the last to wrap-up, and community members came to show their support to the families who were visibly distraught.

The community encircled the mourning women, sang songs and prayed.

News24 Alex Patrick

When the mother and grandmother of the little boy were called to the van, a female forensic pathology member sat down where the women collapsed and held them as they wept.

When the mortuary vehicle left after 13:00, and after the family were taken away, the mood of the community changed to anger as they hurled insults at the police.

They believe the Rockville area is not policed enough and they are especially afraid at night during load shedding.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane planned to visit the families on Thursday afternoon.



