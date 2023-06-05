'Brutal, senseless': Businesswoman and friend in their 70s tortured and burnt at Limpopo farm

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has described the incident in which a businesswoman and her friend were tortured, murdered and their bodies set alight as a "brutal yet senseless" attack.

Anneke Claassen, 73, and Hennie Claassen, 77, were killed at Klipfonteinhoek, a farm in Limpopo.

While earlier reports stated the two were related on account of their surnames, their families said they were just friends.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said officers were called out to the scene of the crime at around 13:30 on Saturday.

"According to the information received, police were alerted of an incident which suggested that there was trouble on the premises. On their arrival at the scene, they found two burnt bodies – of a white male and female – inside two different buildings (houses)," said Ledwaba.

"According to the information received, one male wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown, and no arrests have been made."

"The police at Ohrigstad in the Sekhukhune district have activated a massive manhunt for the suspects."

Hadebe has called on anyone with information to contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233.