Bryanston High trial: Doctor reveals graphic details of what victim alleges was done to her

Canny Maphanga
A woman claimed to have been molested by a teacher.
David Prado

Warning: This article contains testimony relating to the alleged sexual assault/molestation of a high school pupil by her former sports coach.

  • A doctor who examined a victim of sexual assault gave evidence in court on Monday.
  • The victim told the doctor an ex-Bryanston High coach allegedly fingered, grabbed her boob and gave her oral sex.
  • The accused has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The victim of alleged sexual assault at the hands of a former Bryanston High School sports coach told an examining doctor the accused allegedly fingered, kissed and gave her oral sex, the Alexandra Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.

"She made the allegation that the netball coach sexually assaulted her. She told me he fingered her, grabbed her boob, humped her and gave her oral sex on one occasion. She also said that he told her that he wants to have 'sex with me' [victim]," a doctor who examined the victim on 11 January 2019 said during the trial proceedings.

The woman was 18 at the time of the examination.

The doctor also confirmed the victim said she did not have sex with the accused.

Three learners at the school accused the coach of sexual assault, after which a 17-year-old victim and her mother opened a criminal case. The coach was dismissed from the school after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

The accused has since pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of rape, sexual assault and common assault.

READ | Ex-Bryanston High coach pleads not guilty to sexual assault

The doctor, who has years of experience in child abuse cases, told the court the general examination was normal and the victim's hymen was intact.

She added that she could "not find medical evidence to suggest rape... there are forms of sexual assault where you won't find evidence".

She further noted that, while fingering may not cause injuries, "it does not mean that it did not happen".

During cross examination, the accused's lawyer, Sita Kolbe SC, probed the witness on whether mothers can influence their children to file rape cases.

The witness responded: "There are cases like that, definitely, especially in small children, where the mother coaches a child. I'm not a psychologist to evaluate whether [the victim] is lying or not, but that is what she told me."

Late for class

Two more witnesses - a geography teacher and the victim's former Afrikaans teacher - told the court the victim would often be late to classes. She was also often called out of the classroom by the accused.

The former Afrikaans teacher, who taught the victim in Grade 10 and 11, told the court the girl would often be late to her class. She would also find her at the gym, or leaving the gym, where the accused had an office.

READ | Alleged killer pleads not guilty to Orderick Lucas

"It was a young man and a young girl in the office alone, it made me uncomfortable. I did confront [the victim] and she said that she had a meeting with him regarding her netball team.

"I also reported it on more than one occasion and nothing was done," the witness told the court.

The second witness, a geography teacher at the school, said the accused would go as far as sending text messages to her or the girl, as well as sending a messenger to call the learner out of class.

"He would call her out of the class on numerous occasions. I assumed it was an important message.

"At the time, I did not notify anybody, I told them they could not leave my class," she said.

The trial resumes on 26 April for further State evidence.

