3h ago

Share

'Do your work properly': Defend Our Democracy slams State for 'failure' to tackle corruption in Nulane case

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Gupta family said that they welcomed the acquittal in the High Court.
The Gupta family said that they welcomed the acquittal in the High Court.
Adrian de Kock, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • Defend Our Democracy has expressed its dismay in the State's failure to tackle corruption in the Nulane state capture case.
  • Judge Nompumelelo Gusha on Friday in the Free State High Court said the manner in which this matter was investigated is to be lamented.
  • The court case ended on Friday.

Civic organisation Defend Our Democracy has lambasted the State for failing to clamp down on corruption in the Nulane state capture case, which ended on Friday in the Free State High Court.

The Nulane Investment’s matter was the first “state capture” related case to be taken to trial by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigative Directorate.

It ended in humiliation – with a judge finding that all the accused should be summarily acquitted because of the lack of evidence against them.

Free State High Court Judge Nompumelelo Gusha on Friday ruled that the State had failed to produce enough evidence to show that the Gupta family and their associates were implicated in the alleged laundering of R24.9 million of the proceeds of the alleged Nulane fraud.

She said she knew her decision would "invoke a sense of loss, if not dejection, to the citizenry of this country".

Gusha also added that the State's financial expert witnesses had sounded the "death knell" for its case when they admitted that they had made mistakes in their assessment of the Gupta network's finances and conceded that there was nothing untoward about its money transfers.

"We are extremely disappointed in the manner in which the case was seemingly handled," the organisation said in a statement. 

It noted Gusha's stating the "audacious manner in which this matter was investigated is truly to be lamented”.

News24 previously reported that weeks after the Dubai Appeal Court declined to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta to face trial in South Africa, the Free State High Court slammed the State for failing to produce any evidence that the family’s network was implicated in money laundering.

"At the risk of repetition, to say that the manner in which the investigation was conducted is a comedy of errors would be the understatement of the millennia,” Gusha said.

Defend Our Democracy spokesperson Nonkululeko Mntambo said the judge’s comments about the handling of the case stand in stark contrast to statements by NPA head Shamila Batohi in 2019, who emphasised the need for watertight cases to rebuild the credibility of the prosecuting authority.

READ | 'A comedy of errors’: How NPA’s Nulane state capture case fell apart, to the Gupta family’s joy

The NPA says that the Nulane case has no bearing on its ability to prosecute state capture-related matters in future. 

"It is unfortunate that it has not recognised that its failure to secure a conviction in the Nulane case, sends a very different message to the South African public about the state’s capability to effectively deal with other corruption and capture related cases," Mntambo said. 

"This comes shortly after the United Arab Emirates refused SA’s extradition request for the Guptas, adds to the growing loss of confidence by the public about the ‘big fish’ implicated in state capture and corruption ever being held accountable."

Defend Our Democracy said it will be joining the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and members of the public on 27 April outside the UAE Embassy in Tshwane, expressing outrage at the Guptas being let off the hook.

"Our message to the South African government, the police, and the NPA, is simply buck up and do your work properly. We can longer afford excuses. Our country cannot lose the fight against corruption and state capture,” Mntambo added. 

Speaking through their lawyers, the Gupta family said that they welcomed the acquittal in the High Court.

"Justice was done," they stated.

"Of importance to note is that the court severely criticised the investigation done by state bodies. Had the investigation been done properly, no charges would have been brought in the first place."It is lamentable that people’s lives can be so disrupted by such a poor investigation and such poor decisions," the family said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npadefend our democracyfree statestate capturecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 898 votes
Home comfort
18% - 476 votes
Personal health
5% - 133 votes
Personal safety
41% - 1069 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.49
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.07
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
1,124.28
0.0%
Palladium
1,602.16
0.0%
Gold
1,983.25
0.0%
Silver
25.08
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,345
-1.3%
All Share
77,911
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,360
-3.7%
Industrial 25
105,645
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,462
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

13h ago

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo