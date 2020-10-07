1h ago

add bookmark

Budget cut for NPA would reverse gains in the fight against corruption - Shamila Batohi

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
NDPP Shamila Batohi at a meeting of the Portfolio Commitee on Justice in March 2020.
NDPP Shamila Batohi at a meeting of the Portfolio Commitee on Justice in March 2020.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • Recent state capture-related prosecutions are just a tiny speck on a massive iceberg, national prosecutions head Shamila Batohi said.
  • She said the prosecutions show that the wheels of justice are turning.
  • However, a proposed budget cut could halt the progress made.

The era of impunity is over and the wheels of justice are turning, but they can grind to a halt if the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) budget is cut, NPA head Shamila Batohi told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Wednesday.

She added that corruption-related prosecutions the NPA brought recently was only a "tiny, tiny pinpoint on a massive iceberg".

EXPLAINER | How Ramaphosa's new state capture inquiry rules will help the NPA

Batohi presented the NPA's Annual Report for 2019-2020 and a report on the first quarter of 2020 to the committee on Wednesday morning.

"The wheels of justice are turning. It has been slow," she said.

"In the past, these cases might never have seen the inside of a courtroom," she said, adding that things have changed at the NPA.

When she joined the organisation, she found that it was under-resourced in terms of skill, capacity and funding, that the organisation had lost credibility and that staff morale was at an all-time low, she said.

Convictions

It was clear that change was required to rebuild an independent, professional, accountable and credible NPA. And over the past year, much effort has gone into this, she said.

The first step was to address top management and appoint fresh, committed people of the utmost integrity.

The second step was to listen to the staff and understand their concerns.  

The NPA also managed to go on the biggest recruitment drive in its history, thanks to an additional budget allocation.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock said 183 government officials were convicted of corruption during the 2019-'20 financial year.

However, National Treasury's proposed budget cut in the wake of Covid-19's economic devastation could see the NPA lose 585 prosecutors.

Batohi said the proposed Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) budget cuts would undo the gains the NPA made and "undermine the president's commitment to a rebuild the NPA".

"Fighting corruption is a priority for the NPA and needs a huge investment and commitment from government," she added.

The NPA has formally written to National Treasury, which indicated that it would consider the NPA's concerns.

"We must be really careful that the NPA does not lose any of the money it has received," Batohi said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Former KZN top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni 'at large': Hand yourself over, says NPA
LATEST | Seventh suspect in Free State asbestos audit scandal hands himself over - NPA
FIRST TAKE | Ace Magashule surely now in NPA, Hawks' crosshairs, but real danger lurks for...
Read more on:
npashamila batohiparliamentcorruption
Lottery
One player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2054 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 1929 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1071 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.59
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1888.35
(+0.44)
Silver
23.57
(+1.30)
Platinum
863.00
(+0.87)
Brent Crude
41.94
(+3.29)
Palladium
2354.00
(+0.88)
All Share
54258.70
(+0.10)
Top 40
49908.51
(+0.08)
Financial 15
10053.22
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
74022.53
(+0.30)
Resource 10
52400.21
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo