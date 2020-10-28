22m ago

add bookmark

Budget cuts to fund SAA will compromise Western Cape's health services, says Finance MEC Maynier

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Western Cape's budget is to be cut by R1.47 billion.
  • Conditional grants have been cut by R86.61 million to fund the SAA bailout.
  • This placed the Western Cape health services at risk, said Finance MEC David Maynier.  

In the midst of what President Cyril Ramaphosa called the "worst health disaster our country has seen since 1918", his Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made cuts to the Western Cape's budget which Finance MEC David Maynier feared would compromise health services in the province.

Maynier said in a statement that the Western Cape's budget had been cut by a further R1.47 billion in this financial year.  

"What is worse, is that our biggest fear was confirmed - provincial budgets have been cut to fund the R10.5 billion bailout of South African Airways (SAA)," he said.

According to Maynier, the Western Cape provincial budget had been cut by R86.61 million through cuts to conditional grants to fund the bailout.

The cuts to fund the bailout were as follows:
  • A cut of R30.01 million to the National Tertiary Services Grant which was critical to  maintaining and developing healthcare services at tertiary hospitals such as Groote Schuur, Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital and Tygerberg Hospital;
  • A cut of R23.32 million to the Title Deeds Restoration Grant which was critical to restore dignity to the elderly, those with disabilities and backyard dwellers through the transfer of land ownership in the Western Cape;
  • A cut of R19.72 million to the HIV, TB, Malaria and Community Outreach Grant which was critical to delivering an immediate and effective response to diseases such as TB, HIV and malaria in the Western Cape;
  • A cut of R11.51 million to the Statutory Human Resources, Training and Development Grant which was critical to the clinical training and supervision of health science trainees and the increased capacity of the Western Cape's healthcare workforce;
  • A cut of R1.04 million to the Comprehensive Agricultural Support Programme Grant which was critical to providing effective agricultural support services to smallholder and black commercial farmers, promoting and facilitating agricultural development by targeting beneficiaries of land reform, restitution and redistribution in the Western Cape;
  • A cut of R492 000 to the Ilima/Letsema Projects Grant which was critical to reducing poverty and supporting food security by investing in infrastructure that assisted vulnerable farming communities to increase their production output in the Western Cape;
  • A cut of R453 000 to the Mass Participation and Sport Development Grant which was critical to the well-being and health of communities by facilitating participation in sport and recreation activities in the Western Cape; and
  • A cut of R60 000 to the Land Care Programme Grant: Poverty Relief and Infrastructure Development which was critical to supporting food security by working with communities to sustainably manage natural resources for agricultural production in the Western Cape.


Maynier said this meant that "the bailout for SAA will clearly compromise our healthcare services and the well-being and dignity of those living in the Western Cape by de-funding critical projects that provide food security, that support ownership of property and land transformation and that create jobs in the Western Cape".

"However, there were some positive notes from today's adjustment budget, in particular, commitments to immediate food relief for poor households, support for Early Childhood Development Centres and support for job creation initiatives through the Provincial Roads Maintenance Programme.

"But at the end of the day, the bailout to SAA is unjustifiable and simply wrong."  

Maynier, the DA's spokesperson on finance before he joined the Western Cape government after last year's election, said he was also concerned by the National Treasury's decision to move from a three-year to a five-year debt stabilisation path, which meant there was an elevated risk of a debt default over the medium term in South Africa.

"We will not go down without a fight, and will continue to do everything possible to oppose budget cuts that risk compromising frontline service delivery in the Western Cape."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19: Mkhize's talk of a Western Cape spike is reckless, says Winde
'We don't need chicken or beef in the sky' - Winde appeals to Ramaphosa, Mboweni over SAA R10bn...
Increase in Covid-19 cases not a 'resurgence', province on 'full alert and responding' - Winde
Read more on:
dasaadavid mayniertito mboweniwestern cape
Lottery
5 players bag R68k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9772 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10992 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.36
(-1.13)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.23
(-0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.27)
Gold
1876.90
(-1.42)
Silver
23.37
(-3.79)
Platinum
872.00
(-0.29)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2249.00
(-2.99)
All Share
52308.14
(-3.28)
Top 40
47930.58
(-3.29)
Financial 15
10026.43
(-4.54)
Industrial 25
72862.13
(-1.98)
Resource 10
48131.41
(-4.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo