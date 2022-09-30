Budget, electricity top of the list for newly elected Joburg mayor Dada Morero

The ANC's Dada Morero has been elected unopposed as the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

Mpho Phalatse was removed in a motion of no confidence. Her last-ditch effort to block the motion from going ahead was also struck off the roll in the High Court.

The DA refused to participate in the day's extraordinary sitting on Friday morning.

Johannesburg's new mayor-elect, Dada Morero, will be sworn in on Saturday.

This after the ANC successfully took back control of the city, with the assistance of smaller parties.

Morero was voted in to replace outgoing executive mayor Mpho Phalatse.

He said there were two things he would need to do immediately - to fix the city's finances and sort out the electricity crisis.

"The most important part is to fix the finances of the city which is in a crisis. Our budget is R3 billion under and we are not able to meet the deficit. The collection rate has dropped under 80% so we are going to spend time balancing the finances.

"We are also going to implement the energy mix strategy we had developed it in 2016 before 2016 happened [when the DA took over the city]. If that didn't happen, we wouldn't have had an energy crisis."

Morero listed some of his medium- to long-term goals, which was housing for the residents of Johannesburg and fixing potholes.

"In fact, we are going to be more radical and resurface the roads. But we can't do all this without us stabilising the finances - then we will have the capacity to fix the roads.

"Also, we need to ensure grants are spent. The city is only spending 3% of the grants."

He said the task was huge, but he had to do it.

"We need to distinguish ourselves from the DA, they were just doing investigations whilst we [will] get going. Johannesburg will once again become a construction site."

In his acceptance speech in council, Morero began and ended with: "Today is a good day to fall in love with the city again."

This became the motto of all speeches made by the ANC.

He also apologised to residents, saying: "We apologise, and we have learned from our mistakes.

"What happened today illustrates what can go wrong when government fails. The DA made us promises but gave us a false golden start."

The mayor-elect was talking about the Golden Start report by the mayor which was a test to see if the City had improved six-months after the DA-led multiparty government took over leadership.

Meanwhile, the DA is camped out at its headquarters, Nkululeko House in Bruma, having exited from the City of Johannesburg offices.

In a note from the former mayor on social media, Phalatse told residents the "takeover" was illegal, and the party was waiting on the courts to be reinstated.

This after she went to the High Court with an urgent application to have the extraordinary council sitting declared void.

But the vote, a show of hands, for a no confidence motion had already taken place and the court threw it out on the grounds it was no longer urgent as the vote had taken place.

By the time the council heard nominations for the new executive mayor, only the opposition parties were still in council.

There were two nominations, but one was spoiled which meant Morero, the only candidate, became mayor-elect.

DA leader John Steenhuisen will speak in a live broadcast at 18:15 on Friday to deliver an address on what he called the "unlawful City of Johannesburg takeover".



