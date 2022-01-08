Buffalo City activates disaster management teams amid heavy floods in East London

Several areas in East London have been affected by heavy rain and flooding.

It has been confirmed that several zones in Mdantsane have been severely affected.

According to weather services, the flooding has "calmed down".

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCMM) has activated its disaster management teams - including fire services, traffic services and law enforcement - following floods caused by heavy rains in the area.

The municipality is on high alert following continuous heavy rains in and around East London.

According to BCMM ward councillor Lorna Hali, the rain started coming down heavily in the early hours of Saturday.

The worst affected area known to the municipality so far is the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Mdantsane Zone 1, which had been badly damaged, according to another BCMM councillor, Monica Goci.

"We are still receiving calls from the other areas from people who have been affected by the rain," said Goci.

ALSO READ | Man rescued from drowning at East London beach, search for his brother continues

The municipality confirmed that zones 1, 3, 9 and 18 in Mdantsane had been affected, according to Hali.

"I'm sure this is a developing story with more areas to come," she said.

Our parent’s houses there in Mdantsane pic.twitter.com/fMHYxLhfNc — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) January 8, 2022

The municipality was working with the provincial Department of Human Settlements to assist people whose houses had collapsed or had been destroyed by the rain, said Goci.

The municipality's standby teams were also attending to reported electricity and water faults.

According to Goci, the bridge along Woolwash Road going into Scenery Park in Ward 5 had also been flooded as a result of the rain. This had made it difficult for cars to go over the bridge, she said.

"Motorists must avoid crossing on flooded roads, bridges and drains," said the municipality.

'Damage is really bad'

It suggested that those living in low lying areas should seek alternative accommodation.

East London resident Anele Fumba told News24 the thunderstorms lasted around three to four hours this morning.

"I'd say [the rain] started in Mdantsane which is also the most affected area; there were thunderstorms from around 5am already and they lasted for about three to four hours," said Fumba.

Mdantsane , East London ?? pic.twitter.com/ZoGePYApYM — Anele Fumba (@Anelefumba) January 8, 2022

"I did not see disaster management on the ground, nor did I hear people mentioning them arriving. But it is said disaster management was activated to clear roads."

Fumba added: "The damage on the ground is really bad and people lost homes, furniture and some fled and left their cars on the road."

The worst is over

According to South African Weather Services spokesperson Garth Sampson, the heavy rain had "calmed down" somewhat.

"The Duncan Village and Mdantsane were the worst hit by the flooding which occurred just after 10:00 and lasted until about after 13:00," he said.

Sampson added that the heavy rains which gutted parts of the province were between 20mm and 50mm of rain.

"Currently it's about 23 degrees Celsius in the province, the worst of the flooding is over and the clearing up of water should clear up soon," he said.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.