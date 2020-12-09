Buffalo City metro deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana dies of Covid-19

Buffalo City metro Deputy Mayor Zoliswa Matana has died.

Buffalo City metro Deputy Mayor and former council Speaker Zoliswa Matana has died of Covid-19, aged 60.

Her death was announced by Mayor Xola Pakati in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Matana is the fourth Buffalo City councilllor to die of Covid-19 since June.

Other councillors who succumbed are council speaker Alfred Mtsi, ward 43 councillor Zukiswa Mankayi and ward 45 councillor Gideon Norexe.

Buffalo City metro - which incorporates East London, King William's Town, Mdantsane and Bhisho - has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the Eastern Cape after Nelson Mandela Bay.

A close relative of Matana told News24 the councillor was due to host a 60th birthday and graduation celebration this coming Saturday.

She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration from the University of Fort Hare earlier this year and graduated in June at age 59.

Sorrow

"It's with great sorrow and sadness that we learn of the shocking news of the untimely departure of the deputy mayor of Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, councillor Zoliswa Matana. The deputy executive mayor was admitted to hospital earlier this week due to Covid-19-related complications and we have since learnt that she succumbed today," said Pakati.

He said the metro was devastated because Matana was highly active in the implementation of development in the city.

"… more particularly integrated planning as she was responsible for IDP and the performance reporting function. Her astuteness and vigilance will be dearly missed."

Pakati described Matana's death as a big loss to the city.

"Our city has lost a steadfast, raw, vigilant, but yet committed community activist whose life story is testimony of selfless service to others. The continuing devastation that is caused by Covid-19 is too huge to fathom and explain.



"This loss of the deputy executive mayor reaches us at a time where we are starting to witness an alarming rise in Covid-19 infections, a signal of the arrival of the second wave of the coronavirus. This happens just as we thought that the storm with the accompanying grief and sorrow has passed."

Pakati sent his deepest condolences to the Matana family.

On Monday, he raised concerns over the high number of Covid-19 cases in the metro.

There are currently 27 063 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 1 095 deaths in the metro. Hotspot Nelson Mandela Bay leads the province with 47 330 cases and 1 938 deaths.