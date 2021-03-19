1h ago

Buffalo City Metro offers R20K reward for anyone who has info on speed camera thief

Malibongwe Dayimani
A speed camera has been stolen in the Eastern Cape.
Son/File
  • The Buffalo City Metro is offering a R20 000 reward to anyone who has information about the theft of a speed camera.
  • The two-metre-tall camera was uprooted along the North East Expressway in East London.
  • The metro is plagued by theft and the vandalism of equipment and cables.

The Buffalo City Metro (BCM) is offering a R20 000 reward to anyone who has information that can help them recover a permanent speed camera that was stolen on Wednesday and arrest the thief who stole it.

The 2-metre-tall camera was uprooted along the North East Expressway in East London.

"We would like to use the opportunity to inform the public of a R20 000 reward for a positive arrest," BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said.

READ | Eastern Cape principal charged after 'forcing pupil into pit toilet to search for cell phone'

He added that the camera had been installed to prevent speed-related accidents, save lives and decrease the speed of vehicles approaching the city centre.

The average speed decreased from well over 90kph to less than 60kph after the camera was installed in the area, he said.

According to Ngwenya, the Buffalo City Metro has been plagued by theft and the vandalism of equipment and cables, resulting in service delivery setbacks worth millions.

Due to telephone cable theft on Thursday night, the telephone lines are not working at the Braelyn traffic department. Since the national traffic information system eNatis is linked to the Telkom line, it has also been affected.

System

The provincial and national government are in the process of assisting the traffic department with the installation of 3G cards to get the eNatis system working, Ngwenya said.

"Technicians are working on the Telkom lines and have estimated that the lines would possibly be fixed by the 24th of March 2021, but the technicians are hampered by poor weather conditions and load shedding," he added.

The law enforcement offices at the traffic station, the mechanical workshop, scientific services at a Frere hospital have also been affected by cable theft.

He said cable theft affected roads, traffic lights, water stations and electrical supply.

"As a result, we are in the process of looking to install FLLA fixed line lookalike) lines, which do not rely on copper cables.

"This will allow our essential traffic offices to render services to the public."

