Bulelani Ngcuka receives Public Interest's Chairman's ProPublica Award

Jeanette Chabalala
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Bulelani Ngcuka and Tebogo Khaas. Picture: (Jeanette Chabalala/News24)
  • Bulelani Ngcuka was conferred with Public Interest's Chairman's ProPublica Award. 
  • The former prosecutions boss was the first recipient of the award. 
  • The award was conferred at the conclusion of his book tour in Sandton. 

The former prosecutions boss, advocate Bulelani Ngcuka, on Tuesday night received Public Interest's Chairman's ProPublica Award.

The award was conferred at the end of his book tour.

Ngcuka's book is titled The Sting in The Tale.

He was the first-ever recipient of the award - and some of the attendees at the glittering ceremony in Sandton praised him for dedicating his life to helping to build South Africa's constitutional project.

"You are such an inspiration," said one as he shook Ngcuka's hand at the event, which was hosted by Werksmans Attorneys and Public Interest SA.

Ngcuka was all smiles as attendees approached him after the event.

Spotted at the event was advocate Malesela Teffo, who earlier withdrew as counsel for the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa case.  

Public Interest SA founder and chairperson, Tebogo Khaas, told News24 they could not have thought of a "better recipient of this inaugural Chairman's ProPublica Award".

EXCERPT | Bulelani Ngcuka: Evidence of Zuma corruption was ‘the beginning of my nightmare’

"Having lived his life as an embodiment of what we believe is what ought to be exemplary to public servants. I think he has given a lot to us, as a nation," Khaas told News24.

According to a statement, the award seeks to shine the light on, recognise and reward excellence in, inter alia, public accountability, responsible and active citizenry, philanthropy, climate action and economic development, so that our deliberative democracy endures and flourishes.

In the statement, Khaas said the country "owes a debt of gratitude to exemplary patriots like Bulelani Ngcuka".

"We believe it is fitting that we recognise Ngcuka's immeasurable contribution as one of the key architects of our consultative democracy," he said.

"Ngcuka has ably demonstrated that the pursuit of excellence, even by those considered underdogs, can indeed triumph over the seemingly invincible.

"I believe strongly that it is incumbent on our society to recognise and cherish compatriots, like Ngcuka, who have sacrificed a lot, so that we could continue to strive towards the realisation of our and our forebears' dream. Like the distinguished Ngcuka, we must strive to leave this world a better place than we found it." Speaking to News24, Ngcuka said he did not expect the award: "I am happy with the recognition that it comes with."

Asked why he thought he was the first to receive it, Ngcuka said: "I suppose it is associated with the book. I think having read what I have managed to achieve. I think it is in recognition of that."

