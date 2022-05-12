55m ago

Buffalo bull kills field ranger at Kruger National Park

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Shando Mathebula
Shando Mathebula
Supplied
  • A buffalo bull attacked and killed a field ranger at the Kruger National Park. 
  • Shando Mathebula was patrolling when the bull charged. 
  • SANParks said Mathebula's dedication was influenced by a need to promote the principles of conservation.  

A field ranger was gored to death by a buffalo bull during a day patrol at the Kruger National Park on Wednesday last week. 

The incident occurred at the Limpopo province side of the park, and is now the subject of a police investigation. 

The South African National Parks (SANParks) said Shando Mathebula, 36, was tragically killed in a confrontation with a buffalo while on duty.

Mathebula was based at the Shangoni Section of the reserve and was also a dog handler.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said: "They [Mathebula and a colleague] were on patrol and were charged by the animal. The SAPS is investigating the incident."

Phaahla said it was difficult to know what triggered the bull to attack the pair. 

Explaining what SANParks had done to support the victim's family, Phaahla said: "We have counselled the family, arranged a memorial service and we are busy with funeral arrangements, ongoing counselling has been offered."

Mathebula was from Tzaneen in Limpopo and had been working for the Kruger National Park for 10 years.

SANParks acting CEO Dumisani Dlamini expressed sadness over the incident. 

"Very few people have the courage and necessary skills to perform the important undertaking, other than rangers, of which Shando was and will forever be part of. His dedication was influenced by the need to promote the principles of conservation and make sure that our fauna and flora are protected," said Dlamini. 

"He will rank among rangers who have passed on while serving the people of South Africa, protecting the environment, and what the organisation stands for. Etlela hi kurhula - N'wana wa hina; may your soul rest in peace. You upheld the Ranger values and flew the SANParks flag high with dignity."

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed the incident.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo could not immediately respond to questions at the time of publishing. His response will be added once received.

Mathebula's family could not be reached at the time of publishing. 

