1h ago

add bookmark

PIC | Guns, bullets, handcuffs found hidden in doctor's quarters at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Jenni Evans
An assortment of guns and ammunition found at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital (Supplied)
An assortment of guns and ammunition found at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital (Supplied)
Supplied by Gauteng Dept of Health

Guns and ammunition were found at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Sunday. 

The Department of Health said it was shocked by the discovery in a doctor's quarters which was vacant and being renovated. 

Handcuffs, a police reflector vest and cap were also found. 

The Gauteng's acting health MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, said the cache was found by security guards on Sunday morning while they were on routine patrol. 

They found 47 bullets, three 9mm handguns, two pepper spray canisters, a police reflector vest and cap as well as handcuffs.

"It is deeply concerning that an unaccounted for assortment of ammunition was found in a space that is meant to look after patients' health care," said Masuku, shortly after announcing the return of elective surgeries at the facility in Soweto.

"We call on the police to get to the bottom of this and ensure that if these weapons were used to commit any crime those responsible are brought to book," he added.

The police did not furnish any more information. This will be added when it is received. 

Earlier, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said they found a stash of weapons in a room in Yeoville after a tip-off about a possible robbery.

Related Links
Three who 'terrorised' Soweto in 2018 sentenced to life behind bars
Six alleged robbers who follow victims at banks caught at Menlyn Mall
130 people deceived by fake job advert at Bara hospital
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburg
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
63% - 2125 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 355 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 910 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

7h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.15)
Gold
1949.72
(+0.03)
Silver
26.74
(+0.09)
Platinum
928.80
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
43.52
(-0.32)
Palladium
2356.01
(+0.63)
All Share
54673.65
(-0.66)
Top 40
50399.16
(-0.59)
Financial 15
9841.32
(-2.14)
Industrial 25
72558.00
(-1.08)
Resource 10
55438.10
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo