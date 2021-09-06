22m ago

Burglars strike at 3 Joburg clinics, make off with computers containing patient information

Lwandile Bhengu
Bosmont Clinic along Albertina Sisulu Road in Johannesburg on 5 January 2021.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • Two Joburg clinics were broken into over the weekend and computers containing patient information were stolen.
  • The break-ins happened just days after burglars struck at a clinic in Randburg and fled with equipment.
  • The City of Johannesburg said the break-ins had affected the functioning of the clinics.

Burglars broke into three Johannesburg clinics within a week and made off with computers containing patient information.

On Saturday evening, the Shanty Clinic in Orlando West, Soweto and Thulamntwana Clinic in Kanana Park, Orange Farm fell victim to burglars who broke in and stole computers containing information on patients and medicine stock.

According to the City of Johannesburg, security guards were overpowered and tied up in both instances. At Thulamntwana, the guard was rescued by neighbours, while at Shanty the guard was untied by a colleague who reported for duty on Sunday.

The City said on Monday:

Both clinics will not be able to function optimally as staff will have to revert to manual operations that will slow consultation processes.

The incidents on Saturday evening came just days after burglars struck at Bosmont Clinic. Computers, scanning machines and other clinic equipment were stolen and the medication room was vandalised.

Eunice Mgcina, mayoral committee member for health and social development in the City of Joburg, urged anyone with information to come forward and contact the police.

Mgcina said:

Clinics are integral to the well-being of communities, and these burglaries are really concerning – especially because there is a threat to our security personnel as well. This is an unacceptable situation as it is costly both to the City and to the communities that these facilities serve.

She also urged communities to assist in safeguarding facilities like clinics.

"We are grateful to the neighbours who helped rescue one of the security guards. Clearly, we need community involvement as well to protect these community assets and facilities because it should be a shared responsibility."


