17m ago

add bookmark

Burglars target state capture whistleblower Themba Maseko’s home

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Themba Maseko and his wife are still coming to terms with thieves breaking into their home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Themba Maseko and his wife are still coming to terms with thieves breaking into their home in the early hours of Saturday morning.
  • Former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko and his wife were asleep when their house was broken into on Friday morning.
  • It is alleged the perpetrators had been inside the roof of their bedroom.
  • The police are investigating a case of burglary. 

The former CEO of the Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS), Themba Maseko, woke up to intruders inside the roof of his Sandton home in the early hours of Friday. 

Speaking to News24 after the "terrifying" ordeal, Maseko said he and his wife had been asleep when she heard footsteps on the roof. 

READ | State capture whistleblower Themba Maseko appointed to key post at Wits governance school

"My wife heard the first sounds of noise coming from the roof. I thought she might have been hallucinating but then I heard the noises myself. I immediately woke up and went to the bathroom to investigate what was happening." 

He added when he tried to close the bathroom window, to his shock, he saw a tall, thin dark person on the roof. 

I yelled at my wife to press the panic button as I rushed to get my firearm inside the bedroom. As I got the firearm I ran outside and fired two warning shots into the air, which I suspect triggered the thieves to then disappear into the night.
 "I was in a complete state of shock. We had our bathroom window open because of the extreme heat in Joburg. I'd hate to think what would've happened if the intruders saw the window opened and made their entry through the window which leads into our bedroom." 
Maseko said he found it interesting the intruders took nothing from their double-storey house.  
How they got into the roof is anyone’s guess. I don’t know how long they may have been inside the roof, and that is quite scary. My office which is downstairs of the house had my computer visible, as well as my wife’s iPad, was laying on top of a desk, very visible to the naked eye, yet they took absolutely nothing. Which begs the question what were they actually after?

Earlier this month, he was appointed as the new director of the executive development unit at the University of Witwatersrand's School of Governance.

Asked whether he thinks he might have been a target, Maseko said "it could very well possibly be".

"The timing of the event is quite suspect. It's very soon after the release of the Zondo Commission report. There is no sign of any forced entry, and this breaking seems very calculated.

"They broke into my house at 3:30 in the morning. There is no evidence of any attempted break-in on any of the lower floors of the house. The roof of the house is quite high, it would require quite a lot of attention to get onto it." 

He said the first floor did not have security bars. 

"Upon investigations, it was discovered that there were marks of shoes and hands grabbing on the walls which demonstrates that there was more than one person in the house to pull and help each other get into the roof. 

"We have security at the front of the gate, electric fencing. Interestingly enough, the electric fencing did not trigger the alarm system. So, I do believe this a highly organised event." 

ALSO READ | Whistleblower Athol Williams: 'I'm in danger and I don't know where it will come from'

Maseko added he and his wife had been in Cape Town on vacation and returned to Johannesburg on 5 January. 

"In the time that we were gone, we had received no notifications that someone had tried to break into the house, it was only when we returned that we experienced this terrifying ordeal." 

Maseko said the police had not taken any statements, "they looked around and asked us if we were okay and then left". 

"I had to drive down to Bramley police station to go and make a statement. Why they couldn't take my statement at the property when they showed up is quite mind-blowing." 

The family said they were still quite shaken up about the ordeal but would be co-operating with the police. 

"Right now, my wife and I are trying to take it hour by hour; we will be trimming our trees which seem to be quite an obstruction. We are just very grateful to be unharmed," Maseko added. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said they were investigating a case of attempted burglary.

"The case was not opened at the time of alleged incident, reason being that the complainant allegedly told the police that he is not opening a case as nothing was broken or stolen," added Sello. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
themba masekogautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,817.74
0.0%
Silver
22.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,883.50
0.0%
Platinum
974.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.06
+1.9%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo