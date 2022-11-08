Burnt body found inside torched clothing store in Mpumalanga

A man burnt to death inside a looted shop in KwaGuqa in Mpumalanga.

This after a crowd plundered and torched a local Ackermans store.

The identity of the man is unknown.

A man was burnt beyond recognition when residents of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga looted shops, demanding electricity.



The man was burnt inside a clothing store at the Pick n Pay Shopping Centre in KwaGuqa, Extension 5.

It is not known if the man was part of the group that looted the store and later set it alight.

The remains were found inside a torched Ackermans store on Tuesday morning.

The body was found under remnants of burnt stock inside the shop.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala confirmed human remains were discovered inside the store.

"The identity of the victim is unknown. We are appealing to anyone who might know of a missing person to come forward," Mohlala said.

Residents looted shops at the shopping centre on Monday night.

The situation in the suburb became volatile after residents took to the N4 freeway, barricading it and demanding electricity.

"Preliminary report indicates that the tragic [event] follows power blackouts which were experienced in the area for the past weeks. All entrances and exit roads were reportedly barricaded with stones and burning tyres.

"The situation worsened on Monday night when protesters looted and torched shops at the Pick n Pay Shopping Centre," Mohlala said.

Ntwaagae Seleka

The police would remain in the area, monitoring the situation.



Mohlala urged motorists to drive with caution along the N4.

"The police are on high alert since the violence erupted and worsened. Police visibility has been heightened to monitor the situation in the area.

"The Public Order Policing Unit and other SAPS members are working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the situation is normalised," he said.

Police have arrested two people and are investigating a case of public violence.



