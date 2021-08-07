Burnt body of teenage girl found in forest in Eastern Cape

The burnt body of a teenage girl was discovered in Roxeni in Alice.

Police said the condition of the body made it difficult to identify the victim.

Anyone with information has been requested to contact the Alice police.

Police in Alice in the Eastern Cape are looking for the next-of-kin of a teenager who was found burnt beyond recognition in Roxeni forest.



Her charred remains were discovered by a resident who called the police, said police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.

"Due to the severity of her condition, it was difficult to identify her. Anyone who can assist police in identifying the victim or knows of anyone who is missing can contact SAPS Alice, Warrant Officer Bukelwa Qoma on 071 475 2419 or 040 653 0875 or the nearest police station," Mawisa said.

READ | Burnt body found on Cape Town field

The victim was estimated to be between 13 and 15.

Mawisa said there were no clothes, shoes or hair on the remains that could have helped to identify the girl.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.