1h ago

add bookmark

Burst geyser shuts down Brakpan vehicle licencing centre

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The motor vehicle registration authority at the Brakpan licencing centre has been temporarily shut down.
The motor vehicle registration authority at the Brakpan licencing centre has been temporarily shut down.
Lefty Shivambu
  • Brakpan's licencing centre has been closed down temporarily after a geyser burst. 
  • It is said to have happened on Wednesday night.
  • The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department has advised the public to make use of alternative centres until investigations are concluded.

The motor vehicle registration authority at the Brakpan licencing centre has been temporarily shut down after a geyser burst on Wednesday night. 

Maintenance services are reported to be investigating what could have led to the incident, and assessing the extent of the damage. 

While it was reported that the centre was closed down due to flooding from the heavy rains and severe thunderstorms that hit Gauteng this week, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) explained that the water damage was a result of the burst geyser.

EMPD spokesperson Constable Ignatius Maphike said: "What transpired was a result of a burst geyser, and it was not related to any hailstorm water. The water [from the geyser] flooded the whole building and all floors."

He said no injuries had been recorded, and that the damages could not yet be confirmed, as he was awaiting a report from the maintenance services. 

"This morning [Thursday], our maintenance services are on site to remedy the situation."

READ | R8 000 fine for driver who steered Range Rover with his feet

Although the driving licence testing centre (DLTC) was not affected, Maphike advised members of the public to make use of alternative centres until investigations were concluded. 

The centre will remain closed for Thursday and will resume operations on Friday morning.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgtransportservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
5% - 54 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
31% - 352 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
32% - 362 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
33% - 379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.20
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.00
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,788.92
+0.2%
Silver
23.04
+1.4%
Palladium
1,864.50
+0.6%
Platinum
1,006.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.17
-2.8%
Top 40
68,359
+0.7%
All Share
74,557
+0.7%
Resource 10
73,922
+1.0%
Industrial 25
91,697
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,589
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

56m ago

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo