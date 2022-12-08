Burst geyser shuts down Brakpan vehicle licencing centre

Brakpan's licencing centre has been closed down temporarily after a geyser burst.

It is said to have happened on Wednesday night.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department has advised the public to make use of alternative centres until investigations are concluded.

The motor vehicle registration authority at the Brakpan licencing centre has been temporarily shut down after a geyser burst on Wednesday night.



Maintenance services are reported to be investigating what could have led to the incident, and assessing the extent of the damage.

While it was reported that the centre was closed down due to flooding from the heavy rains and severe thunderstorms that hit Gauteng this week, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) explained that the water damage was a result of the burst geyser.

EMPD spokesperson Constable Ignatius Maphike said: "What transpired was a result of a burst geyser, and it was not related to any hailstorm water. The water [from the geyser] flooded the whole building and all floors."

He said no injuries had been recorded, and that the damages could not yet be confirmed, as he was awaiting a report from the maintenance services.

"This morning [Thursday], our maintenance services are on site to remedy the situation."

READ | R8 000 fine for driver who steered Range Rover with his feet

Although the driving licence testing centre (DLTC) was not affected, Maphike advised members of the public to make use of alternative centres until investigations were concluded.

The centre will remain closed for Thursday and will resume operations on Friday morning.



