UPDATE | Hijacked bus located, female driver unharmed amid taxi protest chaos in Pretoria

Protesting taxi drivers had allegedly hijacked a bus in Pretoria.

The bus has since been found and the female driver released unharmed.

According to the City of Tshwane, protesters backed out of a deal that protests would only start at 10:00.

Protesting taxi drivers and operators took to the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday morning, allegedly hijacking a bus driven by a female driver. The location of the driver and bus was still unknown by 07:00, but the bus has since been located and its driver released unharmed. The bus was also not damaged and was being taken to the City of Tshwane bus depot, City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba told News24.

Bokaba earlier said the driver was not answering her cellphone and the bus could not be located.

"We suspect they (protesters) will use the bus to block the road," Bokaba told News24.

"The bus was hijacked in the Orchards area, north of the city, ostensibly by members affiliated to the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), who embarked on protest action on Wednesday. The other driver managed to run away. Police and the Tshwane Metro Police Department have been notified," Bokaba said.

Passenger notice : Please be informed that one of our bus has been highjacked by taxi drivers with the lady driver while on other routes passengers are kicked and forced out of the buses. With this we have to recall all our buses to the depot. @TMPDSafety @Selbybok — Tshwane Bus Service (@Tshwanebus2) November 18, 2020

"At our meeting with the taxi industry yesterday they indicated that the protest would start at 10:00 and that it would be peaceful. Hence we allowed our buses to operate early this morning and we were going to withdraw them just before the protest got under way," Bokaba said.

"Our drivers have been warned not to operate in the Orchards area. We have also received reports of some blockages in various parts of the city, including along Solomon Mahlangu Road.

READ | Commuters pulled off buses, motorists intimidated as Santaco drivers protest against govt relief

"On other routes, passengers are kicked and forced out of the buses."

Bokaba said all buses have since been recalled to the depot.

Physically kicking us off Tshwane bus, when buses are on strike taxis operate as normal no one disrupts them kodwa bona manje @Tshwanebus2 @MbalulaFikile #Nationaltaxistrike can we please be protected, or should we accept that taxis govern themselves pic.twitter.com/QSw3TTXF3r — Wandile Masango (@WandileMasango2) November 18, 2020

More to follow.

