UPDATE | Hijacked bus located, female driver unharmed amid taxi protest chaos in Pretoria

Riaan Grobler
A City of Tshwane bus depot.
A City of Tshwane bus depot.
Tshwane Bus Services
  • Protesting taxi drivers had allegedly hijacked a bus in Pretoria.
  • The bus has since been found and the female driver released unharmed.
  • According to the City of Tshwane, protesters backed out of a deal that protests would only start at 10:00.

Protesting taxi drivers and operators took to the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday morning, allegedly hijacking a bus driven by a female driver. The location of the driver and bus was still unknown by 07:00, but the bus has since been located and its driver released unharmed. The bus was also not damaged and was being taken to the City of Tshwane bus depot, City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba told News24.

Bokaba earlier said the driver was not answering her cellphone and the bus could not be located.

"We suspect they (protesters) will use the bus to block the road," Bokaba told News24. 

"The bus was hijacked in the Orchards area, north of the city, ostensibly by members affiliated to the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), who embarked on protest action on Wednesday. The other driver managed to run away. Police and the Tshwane Metro Police Department have been notified," Bokaba said.

"At our meeting with the taxi industry yesterday they indicated that the protest would start at 10:00 and that it would be peaceful. Hence we allowed our buses to operate early this morning and we were going to withdraw them just before the protest got under way," Bokaba said.

"Our drivers have been warned not to operate in the Orchards area. We have also received reports of some blockages in various parts of the city, including along Solomon Mahlangu Road.

READ | Commuters pulled off buses, motorists intimidated as Santaco drivers protest against govt relief

"On other routes, passengers are kicked and forced out of the buses." 

Bokaba said all buses have since been recalled to the depot. 

More to follow. 

