Bus driver charged with negligence after allegedly ignoring road signs and ending up in flooded road

Alfonso Nqunjana
An Intercape bus carrying 86 passengers was trapped in a flooded road when the driver allegedly ignored warning signs about flooding ahead.
An Intercape bus carrying 86 passengers, including children, became trapped in a flooded road, allegedly after the driver ignored warning signs about flooding ahead.

The bus, which was travelling from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape to Pretoria, became trapped on the R30, near Allanridge in the Free State, at about 03:00 on Saturday.

According to Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, everyone was rescued and no fatalities were reported thanks to the quick response from Allanridge police's Diving Unit.

"The driver passed the road signs that clearly indicate that the road is closed due to flooding. He never took heed [of] the instruction and the bus got trapped with 86 passengers."

He added that when they arrived at the scene, three more vehicles - a Range Rover, a truck and a sedan - were also trapped.

"Two firefighters and two members of the SAPS Diving Unit acted quickly in ensuring everyone is out of harm's way," he said.

Thakeng said the bus company arranged for another bus to take the passengers to their destination.

"The 45-year-old driver of the Intercape bus is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving," Thakeng said.

