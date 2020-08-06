29m ago

add bookmark

Bus set alight in Philippi, tyres burnt in Hout Bay as protests flare up in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa and Tammy Petersen
Cape Town protest
Cape Town protest
Supplied by SAPS
  • A Golden Arrow bus, tyres, rubble and a business container have been set alight in two separate protests.
  • A bus driver and two others fled the scene in Philippi. One was robbed and another one sustained a neck injury. 
  • In a protest by around 50 women in Hout Bay, tyres and rubble were also burnt on the road.


A Golden Arrow bus was set alight in one part of Cape Town and tyres and rubble were burnt in another during protests for electricity and jobs on Thursday. 

Philippi residents woke up to flames after angry protesters took to the streets where they blocked roads and burnt tyres and rubble as they demanded electricity in the Siyangena informal settlement.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the protest started at around 04:00 in the morning. 

"Public Order Police and Philippi East members are monitoring protest action in the area after a group of community members from the Siyangena informal settlement (behind the Shoprite and the court in Philippi) started protesting this morning at about 04:00", said Potelwa.

READ | Protest over jobs leads to closure of Hout Bay Main Road

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said one bus was torched on the corner of Govan Mbeki and Eisleben Road at around 04:30.

"When our bus turned the corner, the driver found that large stones had been placed in the road – he attempted to reverse but unknown assailants began to pelt the bus with stones", said Dyke-Beyer.

She said the driver fled along with two other drivers who were on the bus. One was robbed of his belongings and another one sustained a neck injury.

"The bus was then set alight and has been completely gutted," she said.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said New Eisleben Road, between Govan Mbeki and Sheffield Roads, was closed. 

Women protest in Hout Bay

In another protest, in Hout Bay, tyres and rubble were burnt on the road.

Public Order Police and the City of Cape Town's metro police and traffic services officials were deployed to the area to monitor a protest by a group of about 50 women.

Cape Town protest.
Cape Town protest
Protest in Cape Town
Cape Town protests
Cape Town protest.
Cape Town Protests

Coleman said Victoria, Valley, Disa River and Main Roads were closed and urged motorists to use alternative routes.

No arrests have been made.

Law enforcement car petrol bombed

On Wednesday, a law enforcement vehicle was petrol bombed following a protest in Vrygrond. It was parked at the home of an off-duty officer, the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said in a statement that officers responded to protest action in the area on Wednesday and that roads were blocked and tyres were set alight.

"They managed to push the crowd back into the Vrygrond area, away from Prince George Drive," he said.

A crowd had attacked a City vehicle that was parke
A crowd had attacked a City vehicle that was parked at the home of an off-duty Law Enforcement officer on Wednesday.

"The officers were then informed a crowd had attacked a City vehicle that was parked at the home of an off-duty law enforcement officer in the area. Officers managed to retrieve the vehicle, which had been petrol bombed and took it to a safe place."

No one was injured and there were no arrests.

Sporadic protests have been ongoing across the city since July and many were over land. Some turned violent and involved the destruction of property, stone throwing and petrol bombings.

Related Links
Three arrested in connection with Samwu protests at Tshwane House
Residents or illegal occupiers: Security guards, community clash over access to disputed farm
Hundreds protest in Joburg against government's response to Covid-19
Read more on:
cape townprotests
Lottery
1 person bags R378k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 3264 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2199 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 1875 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.54
(-1.26)
ZAR/GBP
23.10
(-1.65)
ZAR/EUR
20.77
(-1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.59
(-1.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-1.37)
Gold
2051.23
(+0.78)
Silver
27.98
(+4.24)
Platinum
967.02
(+0.41)
Brent Crude
45.33
(+1.67)
Palladium
2183.18
(+0.91)
All Share
57812.00
(+0.32)
Top 40
53518.71
(+0.45)
Financial 15
9807.39
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
76609.79
(+0.59)
Resource 10
60280.68
(+0.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

49m ago

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo