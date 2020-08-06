Bus set alight in Philippi, tyres burnt in Hout Bay as protests flare up in Cape Town

A Golden Arrow bus, tyres, rubble and a business container have been set alight in two separate protests.

A bus driver and two others fled the scene in Philippi. One was robbed and another one sustained a neck injury.

In a protest by around 50 women in Hout Bay, tyres and rubble were also burnt on the road.





A Golden Arrow bus was set alight in one part of Cape Town and tyres and rubble were burnt in another during protests for electricity and jobs on Thursday.

Philippi residents woke up to flames after angry protesters took to the streets where they blocked roads and burnt tyres and rubble as they demanded electricity in the Siyangena informal settlement.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the protest started at around 04:00 in the morning.

"Public Order Police and Philippi East members are monitoring protest action in the area after a group of community members from the Siyangena informal settlement (behind the Shoprite and the court in Philippi) started protesting this morning at about 04:00", said Potelwa.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said one bus was torched on the corner of Govan Mbeki and Eisleben Road at around 04:30.

"When our bus turned the corner, the driver found that large stones had been placed in the road – he attempted to reverse but unknown assailants began to pelt the bus with stones", said Dyke-Beyer.

She said the driver fled along with two other drivers who were on the bus. One was robbed of his belongings and another one sustained a neck injury.

"The bus was then set alight and has been completely gutted," she said.

City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said New Eisleben Road, between Govan Mbeki and Sheffield Roads, was closed.

Women protest in Hout Bay

In another protest, in Hout Bay, tyres and rubble were burnt on the road.



Public Order Police and the City of Cape Town's metro police and traffic services officials were deployed to the area to monitor a protest by a group of about 50 women.

Coleman said Victoria, Valley, Disa River and Main Roads were closed and urged motorists to use alternative routes.



No arrests have been made.

Law enforcement car petrol bombed

On Wednesday, a law enforcement vehicle was petrol bombed following a protest in Vrygrond. It was parked at the home of an off-duty officer, the City of Cape Town said on Thursday.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said in a statement that officers responded to protest action in the area on Wednesday and that roads were blocked and tyres were set alight.

"They managed to push the crowd back into the Vrygrond area, away from Prince George Drive," he said.

Supplied, Wayne Dyason

"The officers were then informed a crowd had attacked a City vehicle that was parked at the home of an off-duty law enforcement officer in the area. Officers managed to retrieve the vehicle, which had been petrol bombed and took it to a safe place."

No one was injured and there were no arrests.

Sporadic protests have been ongoing across the city since July and many were over land. Some turned violent and involved the destruction of property, stone throwing and petrol bombings.