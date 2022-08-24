5m ago

Bus with SA school kids comes under attack on way to watch Man United match at Old Trafford - report

accreditation
Compiled by Tammy Petersen
A screenshot from the incident.
A screenshot from the incident.
Screengrab: Tiktok - @eplfac2
  • A bus carrying a group of South African children to watch the Manchester United and Liverpool game in the UK was reportedly targeted by protesters on Monday.
  • Bus driver Adam Bradshaw told The Guardian that the young footballers hid under their seats as bottles and cans were hurled at the vehicle.
  • No one was injured, but the bus was left with dents to its panel work.

A touring group of mostly school children from South Africa reportedly cowered under their bus seats after the coach carrying them to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United take on Liverpool in a Premier League match, came under attack by protesters.

The Guardian reported that the bus was pelted with objects on Monday as it drove through a group which had gathered to protest against the Glazer family, which owns beleaguered United.

Bus driver and company owner Adam Bradshaw told the publication that bottles and cans were hurled at the vehicle outside the Tollgate pub as he drove the youngsters, dressed in their supporters’ gear. to the match. 

They were in the country to visit some English football clubs and play a few matches.

The bus was apparently thought to be carrying Liverpool supporters. But according to Bradshaw, his firm is based in Manchester and has the name of the city as well as a Manchester bee emblazoned on the bus.

No one was injured, but the vehicle had a "couple of dents" to its panel work.

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 in Monday’s Premier League match. Both teams, however, find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

AFP reported that United fans blame the Glazers for the team’s poor start to the season, which has seen them win only one of their three matches thus far.

They were at the bottom of the log ahead of their Liverpool face-off.

According to The Sun, the family are understood to be willing to sell part of their stake in United, which it bought for £790 million (about R16 billion) in 2005.

