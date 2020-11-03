1h ago

Bushiri case: Justice dept refutes claims documents were removed from court file

Canny Maphanga
Prophet Shephard Bushiri appears at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Prophet Shephard Bushiri appears at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • No documents were illegally removed during the Bushiri bail application, the Department of Justice has confirmed.
  • This after a video went viral showing interactions between a court clerk and journalist.
  • Bushiri and three others will learn their fate in Wednesday's bail judgment. 

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development claims no documents were illegally removed during the bail application of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and four others in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The department conducted a full investigation and in this regard, it can be confirmed that the bench notes of the magistrate are in possession of the relevant court officials.

READ | Bushiri's legal team lays out case during bail application

"It is standard practice for the clerk of the court to retrieve the charge sheet, as the custodian of the court records, for further processing and storage," spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said in a statement on Tuesday.

This after a video circulated on social media on Monday alleging there was some sinister action taking place while a clerk and a journalist appeared to grab the charge sheet following an adjournment.

The department clarified journalists were allowed to see the charge sheet and it did not imply court documents were removed from the courtroom.

Requesting

"The interaction between the clerk of the court and the journalist seen in the video/images was based on the journalist requesting to have sight of the charge sheet. This is allowed and does not imply that any documents were removed from the courtroom," Mahlangu added.

The department said all dockets were held by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after they have received them from an investigating officer. 

"The docket never get[s] transmitted to a magistrate or judge hearing a matter. Therefore, the docket was not part of the documents that were exchanged between the court officials seen in the videos/images," Mahlangu added.

Bushiri, his wife Mary, co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana as well as Zethu and Willie Mudolo will appear in court on Wednesday on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

All the accused - except for Willie Mudolo - have applied for bail. 

Magistrate Thandi Theledi is expected to hand down judgment on Wednesday.

Read more on:
mary bushirishepherd bushiripretoriagautengcourts
