3h ago

add bookmark

Bushiri co-accused says he had no knowledge of money transferred into one of his accounts

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country, despite bail conditions expressly prohibiting any form of international travel.
Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country, despite bail conditions expressly prohibiting any form of international travel.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • The Bushiris were granted bail of R200 000 each and subsequently fled the country. 
  • The Hawks and the NPA have until early next month to finalise a formal extradition request.
  • Bushiri and his co-accused are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. 

Willah Mudolo says the money that self-proclaimed "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri allegedly transferred into the account of one of his businesses happened without his knowledge and had been paid back.

Mudolo and his co-accused wife Zethu sat closely together in the dock of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, as Willah passed notes to his lawyers during his second appearance for a bail application on Thursday.  

"I intend to plead not guilty and will provide evidence to the State that any and all funds that were paid into the business account of Rising Estates (Pty) LTD [were] without my knowledge, but on instructions of Mr Shepherd Bushiri, was repaid to the nominated account of Mr Shepherd Bushiri and various beneficiaries," said Mudolo in an affidavit.

The Mudolos, Landiwe Ntlokwana - who was in court - as well as Bushiri and his wife, are accused of fraud, theft and money laundering involving R102 million. 

Last month, Bushiri, his wife Ntlokwana, and Zethu were granted bail. Mudolo only applied at a later stage.

In a moment of comic relief on Thursday, a court orderly, instructed by the magistrate, stepped out of court and loudly yelled the names of Shepherd and Mary Bushiri to see if they were in court.  

Meanwhile, the Bushiris were far away in Malawi after fleeing South Africa earlier this month in contravention of their bail conditions.

Mudolo said that the absence of the Bushiris would delay the trial and prolong his time in prison.

He said:

As two of the accused persons in this matter have indeed left South Africa, it is unknown as to when these two accused persons will be extradited to stand their trial and when the trial will commence.

Department of Home Affairs official Brendan Adams continued his testimony and told the court that he had been requested to verify Mudolo's status in the country in August, two months before Mudolo was arrested. 

He said that he conducted two interviews with Mudolo while he was in custody. Mudolo's lawyer JP Marais questioned why the interview was conducted without the presence of an attorney.

"When we conduct interviews, you introduce and identify yourself. If the person declines (to be interviewed), we don't interview him, but he did not decline," responded Adams. 

During his last appearance, Adams testified that Mudolo had violated local immigration laws when he allegedly conducted business in South Africa while in the country on a visitor's permit. This allegedly made him an illegal immigrant.

Marais presented a letter from a home affairs official and argued that the letter had given Mudolo the ability to run business in the country, which Adams disputed. 

The case was postponed until Tuesday next week.

Earlier this month, a Malawi court ordered the immediate release of the Bushiris.

The hearing of the Malawi State's appeal of the lower court ruling that led to their immediate release was postponed on Tuesday.

A High Court in Lilongwe was set to hear the Malawi State prosecutor's appeal of the lower court ruling that found, among other things, that their arrests by the Malawi Police Service were unlawful because they were not channelled through the Ministry of Homeland Security, News24 reported

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shepherd bushirifraudcourts
Lottery
5 bag R81k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 365 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 642 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1723 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.18
(+0.53)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(+0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(+0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.03)
Gold
1840.60
(+0.64)
Silver
24.12
(+0.49)
Platinum
1032.00
(+2.58)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2310.00
(-3.44)
All Share
58947.48
(+1.14)
Top 40
54171.85
(+1.29)
Financial 15
11399.33
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
79681.43
(+0.78)
Resource 10
56621.26
(+2.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo