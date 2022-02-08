Bushiri extradition case: Malawi High Court orders lower court to continue with committal proceedings

The extradition case of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, is expected to continue.

The matter was briefly paused because the Malawi High Court had to hear a review on an issue relating to the testimony of South Africa witnesses.

The pair is wanted in South Africa in connection with a fraud and money laundering case.

The Malawi High Court has ordered that a local magistrate's court should continue with extradition committal proceedings in the case of self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Judge Redson Kapindu delivered judgment virtually on Tuesday in a review relating to South African witnesses in the extradition hearing.

In the judgment, Kapindu gave several directives including that South African-based witnesses' physical presence was not the only way to authenticate evidence.

Kapindu noted that virtual hearings have risks, but said the court has a discretion when it comes to virtual testimony.

He said:

The law generally requires physical presence but [this is] not an inflexible rule of thumb, [the] court has a discretion where witnesses can testify virtually.

Adding that there was the option of getting a competent court in South Africa to hear the testimony and submit it to Malawi.

The Bushiris' main extradition hearing is enrolled in the Lilongwe Magistrate's Court in Malawi. However, the matter was delayed due to the review hearing, which was held virtually in July 2021.

The State sought to review the lower court's order that South African witnesses should appear in the Malawi court instead of via video conferencing.

News24 previously reported that prosecutors in Malawi applied for the South African witnesses to appear via video conferencing, citing, among other things, Covid-19.

The magistrate, Patrick Chirwa, said at the time that there was no legal basis on which the court could direct for a that video conference hearing be held. Chirwa ruled in June that the witnesses should make themselves available to present their depositions.

Kapindu found that the magistrate did not err in law.

READ | Bushiri extradition: Malawi High Court to deliver judgment on SA witness attendance The main extradition matter is expected to return to the lower court.

Bushiri and his wife are wanted in South Africa in connection with fraud and money laundering, allegedly to the tune of R102 million.

The pair fled the country to their homeland of Malawi in November 2020, just a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court granted them R200 000 bail each.At the time, News24 reported that Bushiri said he was not running away from any trial he faced but left to seek intervention from the Malawian government because he did not feel safe in South Africa.

Bushiris' lawyer, Wapona Kita, was not immediately available for comment.

