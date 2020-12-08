1h ago

add bookmark

Bushiri fraud case: Accused 1's bail application postponed as State witness unavailable

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appear at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court earlier last month. Picture: Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appear at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court earlier last month. Picture: Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • Accused 1's bail application has been delayed in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
  • The Zambian citizen is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering along with his co-accused.
  • The formal bail application continues on Monday.

The formal bail application of Willah Mudolo - accused one in the Bushiri fraud case - has been delayed after it was postponed on Tuesday in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court.

The formal bail application of the Zambian citizen was provisionally set to proceed on Tuesday, however, the State requested a postponement after it was revealed to the court that a State witness was unavailable.

Mudolo's formal bail application began on 6 November, two days after his co-accused were granted bail.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu, Landiwe Ntlokwana, self-proclaimed "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme to the alleged tune of R102 million.

Bushiri and his wife Mary have since fled the country to their homeland of Malawi and South Africa subsequently made a formal extradition request to the Malawi government.

Ntlokwana and Zethu Mudolo are out on bail, while Willah Mudolo was still in custody, pending his bail application.

READ | Malawi receives formal extradition request from SA for Bushiris

The State is opposing Willah Mudolo's bail for various reasons, including that he allegedly tried to skip the country three times prior to his arrest by the Hawks.

Willah Mudolo, however, denied this claim, stating he was merely travelling for business purposes.

The court previously heard that Mudolo was allegedly an undocumented migrant and that he allegedly violated local immigration laws.

In addition, the court heard that two applications made by Willah Mudolo for permanent residency were rejected.

Willah Mudolo is married to South African citizen, Zethu Mudolo and they have two children.

A State witness previously told the court that if Mudolo was granted bail it would indirectly create an offence, News24 reported.

ALSO READ | Bushiri fraud case: Court hears that co-accused is allegedly an undocumented immigrant

In his affidavit, Mudolo previously told the court that the money Bushiri allegedly transferred into one of his business accounts was done without his knowledge and had been paid back, News24 reported.

Mudolo was due back in court on 14 December for the continuation of the formal bail application. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
willah mudolopretoria magistrate's courtbushiribail application
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 488 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 832 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2261 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo