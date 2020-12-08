Bushiri fraud case: Accused 1's bail application postponed as State witness unavailable

Accused 1's bail application has been delayed in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

The Zambian citizen is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering along with his co-accused.

The formal bail application continues on Monday.

The formal bail application of Willah Mudolo - accused one in the Bushiri fraud case - has been delayed after it was postponed on Tuesday in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court.

The formal bail application of the Zambian citizen was provisionally set to proceed on Tuesday, however, the State requested a postponement after it was revealed to the court that a State witness was unavailable.

Mudolo's formal bail application began on 6 November, two days after his co-accused were granted bail.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu, Landiwe Ntlokwana, self-proclaimed "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme to the alleged tune of R102 million.

Bushiri and his wife Mary have since fled the country to their homeland of Malawi and South Africa subsequently made a formal extradition request to the Malawi government.

Ntlokwana and Zethu Mudolo are out on bail, while Willah Mudolo was still in custody, pending his bail application.

The State is opposing Willah Mudolo's bail for various reasons, including that he allegedly tried to skip the country three times prior to his arrest by the Hawks.

Willah Mudolo, however, denied this claim, stating he was merely travelling for business purposes.

The court previously heard that Mudolo was allegedly an undocumented migrant and that he allegedly violated local immigration laws.

In addition, the court heard that two applications made by Willah Mudolo for permanent residency were rejected.

Willah Mudolo is married to South African citizen, Zethu Mudolo and they have two children.

A State witness previously told the court that if Mudolo was granted bail it would indirectly create an offence, News24 reported.

In his affidavit, Mudolo previously told the court that the money Bushiri allegedly transferred into one of his business accounts was done without his knowledge and had been paid back, News24 reported.

Mudolo was due back in court on 14 December for the continuation of the formal bail application.

