Bushiri fraud case: Co-accused conspired to bribe court officials, cop testifies

Willah Mudolo is one of Shepherd Bushiri's co-accused in a R102 million fraud, money laundering and theft case.

He is currently applying for bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

The State has alleged that Mudolo had access to cellphones while in custody where a conversation about bribing court officials took place.

Willah Mudolo, one of Shepherd Bushiri's alleged accomplices, had access to two cellphones while in custody and was communicating with an unknown person who claimed to have an advocate that could help facilitate a bribe, a court has heard.

This was alleged by the State during the continuation of Mudolo's bail application in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary and Landiwe Ntlokwana face multiple charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in relation to an investment scam that allegedly defrauded investors to the tune of R102 million.

Bushiri and his wife had since allegedly fled the country, returning to their homeland of Malawi after being granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court in November.

Mudolo, a Zambian national, was the only accused still in custody after his wife and Ntlokwana were successful in their bail applications which was heard at the same time as the Bushiris' application.

Bail

One of the chief investigators in the matter took the stand on Monday in opposing the bail application and told the court that Mudolo was caught with cellphones while in Kgosi Mampuru prison on two separate occasions since being arrested in October.

On 29 October, Mudolo, who was in a communal cell with around 40 other prisoners, was caught with a cellphone and communicating with a number of people via WhatsApp.

Screenshots of one of the WhatsApp conversations were handed up as evidence, and detailed conversations about the court processes as well as the transfer of around R100 000.

The unknown person who was communicating with Mudolo, would call him "man of God" and said he was praying for Mudolo.

Mudolo, who called the person "man of God" as well, seemingly told him in one exchange that he had very strong attorneys and that they had prepared very well.

Pray

"We must now pray to the Almighty God," Mudolo said.

The person responded in text: "So without involving money, he wanted both me and him to visit u tomorrow. I think it won't change ur perpetrations with ur attorneys. I'm also very confident in you to be released this Friday."

It is not clear who the man was referring to when he said he and another man wanted to visit Mudolo.

Bribing

The person then allegedly sent another message where it appeared he was talking about the possibility of bribing court officials.

"Maybe let’s see this Friday... But if things are not working out for ur best, rather use an advocate, but a black person who can mediate both (the judge and) the prosecutors of court 16, concerning the issue of bribery if its OK by you."

"This guy is an attorney, but he says he's got advocates... who therefore hv a strong corrupt relationship with court 16," the person said in another follow up message.

After the discovery of the first cellphone, Mudolo was then moved to a single cell which was deemed to be safer and more secure; however, on 10 November, he was found in possession of another cellphone.

The State further claimed that Mudolo had signed a document admitting that he had the cellphones while incarcerated.

The bail application continues.