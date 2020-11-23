25m ago

add bookmark

Bushiri: 'New arrest warrants are part of a crusade by white police officers to tarnish my name'

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prophet Shephard Bushiri at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Prophet Shephard Bushiri at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • Shepherd Bushiri says his conscience is clear after the issuing of three warrants of arrest for different rape cases.
  • Bushiri, who fled the country to Malawi a week ago, claimed the warrants are part of the process to "persecute" him.
  • The warrants relate to two different cases reported in 2018 and a third in 2020. 

Self-proclaimed prophet and fugitive, Shepherd Bushiri, says news that three warrants of arrest have been issued against him are not shocking or surprising. 

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, which his spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo also confirmed to News24, Bushiri said the warrants were part of a "larger crusade to try and persecute my name in the media by a team of white police officers, notably from the Hawks".

News24 reported earlier the three warrants for different rape cases were issued on 19 November by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. They relate to two different cases, allegedly registered in 2018, and another in 2020. 

READ | Bushiris hand themselves over to police in Malawi

The leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church said he had opened an extortion and corruption case against the officers, who allegedly tried to extort R10 million from him.

He said nothing has happened to the police officers and they have now embarked on issuing warrants of arrest against him. "For the record, I reiterate and confirm that the very same police officers are same police officers who arrested me in Feb 2019 (sic). As it is not enough, they are again same police officers who arrested me in October 2020, and, again, without any official confirmation, I bet it's the same police officers. 

Advice

"I have been advised — which advice I accept — that rape cases are not handled by the Hawks, but South African Police (SAPS) designated unit known as Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences."

Bushiri maintained that, unless the said officers were recused from cases involving him, he did not believe he would get a fair trial in South Africa because they were driven by vengeance and not justice. 

"That is why these fresh warrants of arrest are neither a shock nor a surprise because they only confirm every detail I shared with regard to spates of injustice I left in South Africa.

"But, above all, as a revered man of God, a husband and father who understands that rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I stand and believe in.

"As keen as I am to clear my name, I unequivocally refuse to feed the media spectacle created by white police officers bent to cover up their crimes. My conscience is very clear and so it shall remain," Bushiri said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
3 new warrants of arrest issued for Shepherd Bushiri
Bushiri preaches boldness as online church continues
Malawi prosecutors to appeal court ruling that led to the release of the Bushiris
Read more on:
sheperd bushiricourtscrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 856 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1609 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8746 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(+0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.74)
Gold
1838.79
(-1.75)
Silver
23.60
(-2.35)
Platinum
929.00
(-1.38)
Brent Crude
45.18
(0.00)
Palladium
2343.00
(+1.44)
All Share
57147.31
(+0.94)
Top 40
52478.55
(+1.08)
Financial 15
11337.90
(+0.62)
Industrial 25
79917.53
(+1.49)
Resource 10
51771.17
(+0.65)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo