Bushiris barred from using sermons to threaten witnesses as part of bail conditions in fraud case

Canny Maphanga
Prophet Shephard Bushiri appears at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Prophet Shephard Bushiri appears at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • The Bushiris have been granted bail of R200 000 each, under strict conditions.
  • The pair have to report to SAPS twice a week.
  • Bushiri and his co-accused are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. 

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and four others were granted bail in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, under strict conditions.

The accused - Bushiri, his wife, Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana, Zethu and Willie Mudolo - are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme worth R102 million.

Following two weeks of argument, the court concluded that the risk of the accused absconding from criminal proceedings was minimal. 

Bushiri and his wife were subsequently granted bail of R200 000 each.

Ntlokwana was granted R100 000 bail and Zethu Mudolo R20 000 bail.

Her husband, Willie Mudolo, is expected to apply for bail on Friday.

In her judgment, magistrate Thandi Theledi noted the issue of permanent residency in SA with respect to the Bushiris.

"Although it is a concern to the State and [is] under investigation, the fact currently remains that they are permanent residents. 

"Should Accused 4 and 5's (Bushiri and Mary) permanent residency status be revoked while this case is still pending in court, the State will then exercise its rights," she explained.

Bail conditions

The group is to report to their nearest SAPS office every Monday and Friday - between 06:00 and 18:00 - until the case is finalised.  

They are also barred from travelling outside the borders of the South Africa, until this case is finalised. 

The Bushiris are barred from travelling anywhere in South Africa, except within the Gauteng and North West provinces. 

The group's travel documents were handed to the investigating officer. They are also barred from applying for any travel documents while this case is still pending in court.

The Bushiris are to hand over the original title deed of a property, jointly owned by them, as a guarantee that they will attend the rest of the criminal proceedings. 

This must be handed to the NPA by 5 November at 16:00.  

Property

In addition, the Bushiris are barred from disposing of the said property (title deed) or obtaining a new title deed for the said property, until the case is finalised. 

The accused are also not to intimidate or threaten state witnesses in the case, directly or indirectly 

Theledi also told the Bushiris that they cannot make threats through their preaching. 

"In your preaching, or any platforms to your congregants as well as your followers, you are barred from making any threats towards the state witnesses, members of the prosecuting team and members of the investigating team," she said. 

Theledi further warned that, if bail conditions are not adhered to, it can be cancelled and the money paid will be forfeited to the State.

All the accused are due back in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday.

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
