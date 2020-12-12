Bushiri's church denied use of stadium for New Year's Eve Miracle Night Crossover service

The Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, has rejected an application for Shepherd Bushiri's ECG church to hold an event at the facility.

The event was previously held at FNB Stadium.

The Bingu National Stadium management cited Covid-19 and a Confederation of African Football inspection as reasons for the rejection.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's ECG church has been denied the use of Malawi's Bingu National Stadium for a "Miracle Night Crossover" service.

In a letter to ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, which News24 has seen, stadium management declined his request for permission to use the facility, citing Covid-19 and Confederation of African Football (CAF) preparations.

"Despite communication that the number to attend be reduced, the event is most likely to attract people beyond even the normal capacity of the stadium. This will contravene the Covid-19 pandemic preventive measures," the letter stated.

In addition, the stadium will be undergoing maintenance in preparation for a CAF inspection which will happen in early January, the letter read.

The letter also stated that stadium management would not have time to repair damages and losses: "Management may not have enough time to restore the stadium to its normal status due to anticipated damages and losses during your function. It takes a long time for such damages or losses to be repaired or recovered respectively, as seen from past experiences."

A police brigadier and his wife have handed themselves over to police in connection with an alleged R500 000 bribe involving self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri. | @Lwandi_N https://t.co/bPQGBQo7h4 — News24 (@News24) December 10, 2020

Admission to the church's event, scheduled for 31 December, is free and on Facebook, Bushiri has encouraged attendees from South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and the USA to travel to it.

Nyondo says: "We confirm receipt of the letter from the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) management about the cancelation of hosting our Miracle Night Crossover on 31 December 2020. Our church administration is swiftly and, with necessary urgency and speed, acutely handling the matter and, therefore, we appeal for calm to all our members and followers under the circumstances. We shall keep you informed of any developments envisaged thereon."

The service was previously held at FNB Stadium. Nyondo did not comment on why the venue had been changed.

The Citizen reported that the change in venue came after an announcement by Bushiri on his Facebook page that the venue change was as the result of "God's direction".

Bushiri and his wife Mary face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering to the tune of R102 million in connection with an investment scheme.

They have since fled the country to their homeland of Malawi.

South Africa later lodged an extradition request with the Malawi government.