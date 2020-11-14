Bushiris failed to appear at police station on Friday, breaking bail conditions - Hawks

The Bushiris did not report to a police station on Friday, as required by their bail conditions.

Bushiri on Saturday announced that he and his wife Mary had fled to Malawi, citing safety concerns.

The two are accused, along with three others, in a fraud and money laundering case worth R102 million. They were recently granted R200 000 bail in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court.

Hawks investigators and prosecutors have been working tirelessly to track Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, after they failed to fulfil their bail conditions.

The bail conditions stipulate that they report to their nearest police station every Monday and Friday.

The couple did not do this on Friday, as stipulated by the court.

"At this stage, we can confirm that he did not report at the police station as requested and agreed upon, which is also an act of contravention of court order," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

"There are unconfirmed reports that Prophet Bushiri and his wife have absconded from South Africa which is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court."

In a statement on Facebook, Bushiri confirmed that he and his wife were "temporarily in [their] home country, Malawi, because of safety and security issues since 2015, matters that got worse when we just got out on bail".

This was also confirmed by the Bushiris' spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo.

"The current posts purporting to be issued by Bushiri who is said to be in Malawi are being authenticated and verified," said Mogale.

"Investigation around failure to comply with the court order is under way."

