Bushiris forfeit property in SA, set to apply for bail in Malawi court after night in jail

Wanted self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have forfeited their property in Midstream, Centurion after they failed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The pair was due in court along with their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana, Zethu Mudolo and Willie Mudolo in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the tune of R102 million.

When probed on the whereabouts of the Bushiris - Mothapo Attorneys, on behalf of the pair - told the court they had not received instructions.

"We have not received clear instructions, we only know what we have seen on the news," Kabelo Mothapo told the court.



The Bushiris, Ntlokwana and the Mudolos face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

Willie Mudolo, still in police custody, was expected to continue with his formal bail application during the next court appearance.

Bushiris to apply for bail

Meanwhile, the pair's legal team filed papers in a Malawi court and were set to apply for bail after the couple handed themselves over to police on Wednesday.

Their lawyer in South Africa, Terrence Baloyi, told News24 on Thursday that the pair spent the night in Malawi police cells. However, the papers had been filed and they were ready to apply for bail.

The pair handed themselves in after a warrant of arrest was issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday.

Malawian Information and Government Minister, Gospel Kazako, told News24 on Wednesday that the issue would receive fair attention.

He further emphasised that the Malawian government had no "emotions or sentiments" in the case.

"We are trying as much as possible to do what we are obligated to [talking to the law]."

"If the law decides that we extradite, then we will do so. We have no emotions or sentiments in the case, let the law take its course - as government, that is what we are saying," Malawian Information and Government Minister, Gospel Kazako, told News24 on Wednesday.



The Bushiris' bail had since been revoked and they have forfeited their R200 000 bail each and the property in Centurion to the State.

The South African matter was due back in court on 3 December 2020.

This is a developing story.