16m ago

add bookmark

Bushiris forfeit property in SA, set to apply for bail in Malawi court after night in jail

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have forfeited their property in Midstream, Centurion after they failed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have forfeited their property in Midstream, Centurion after they failed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • Bushiris to apply for bail in a Malawi court on Thursday, lawyer confirms.
  • The pair spent the night in Malawi police cells.
  • The couple also forfeited their property in Centurion after they failed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Wanted self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have forfeited their property in Midstream, Centurion after they failed to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The pair was due in court along with their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokwana, Zethu Mudolo and Willie Mudolo in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the tune of R102 million. 

When probed on the whereabouts of the Bushiris - Mothapo Attorneys, on behalf of the pair - told the court they had not received instructions.

"We have not received clear instructions, we only know what we have seen on the news," Kabelo Mothapo told the court. 

The Bushiris, Ntlokwana and the Mudolos face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. 

Willie Mudolo, still in police custody, was expected to continue with his formal bail application during the next court appearance. 

Bushiris to apply for bail

Meanwhile, the pair's legal team filed papers in a Malawi court and were set to apply for bail after the couple handed themselves over to police on Wednesday.

Their lawyer in South Africa, Terrence Baloyi, told News24 on Thursday that the pair spent the night in Malawi police cells. However, the papers had been filed and they were ready to apply for bail.

Qaanitah Hunter | Bushiri scandal: Aaron Motsoaledi and his shifting blame game

The pair handed themselves in after a warrant of arrest was issued by Interpol Pretoria on Monday. 

Malawian Information and Government Minister, Gospel Kazako, told News24 on Wednesday that the issue would receive fair attention.

He further emphasised that the Malawian government had no "emotions or sentiments" in the case.

"We are trying as much as possible to do what we are obligated to [talking to the law]."

"If the law decides that we extradite, then we will do so. We have no emotions or sentiments in the case, let the law take its course - as government, that is what we are saying," Malawian Information and Government Minister, Gospel Kazako, told News24 on Wednesday.

READ | Bushiris set to appear in Malawi court, lawyer confirms

The Bushiris' bail had since been revoked and they have forfeited their R200 000 bail each and the property in Centurion to the State.  

The South African matter was due back in court on 3 December 2020. 

This is a developing story.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Qaanitah Hunter | Bushiri scandal: Aaron Motsoaledi and his shifting blame game
'We are going to take action, that's for sure' - Ramaphosa awaiting report on Bushiri escape
DA calls on Interpol, SA and Malawi to facilitate smooth Bushiri extradition
Read more on:
mary bushirishepherd bushirimalawicrimecourts
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 629 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1245 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 6500 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.53
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(-0.22)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.28
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.22)
Gold
1858.49
(-0.67)
Silver
23.87
(-1.61)
Platinum
935.00
(-0.21)
Brent Crude
44.14
(+1.21)
Palladium
2308.01
(-0.01)
All Share
56744.60
(-1.01)
Top 40
51977.34
(-1.03)
Financial 15
11524.92
(-1.28)
Industrial 25
78551.01
(-1.01)
Resource 10
51410.77
(-0.86)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo