Bushiris obtain court interdict preventing Malawian police from arresting them, lawyer says

The Bushiris have obtained a court interdict in the High Court of Malawi preventing police from arresting them before their next court appearance.

The order comes after police wanted to re-arrest them, their lawyer confirmed.

The couple's daughters were also blocked from flying out of Malawi to "access medical assistance".

Self-proclaimed "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri obtained an interdict - in the High Court of Malawi - which will prevent Malawian Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions from effecting an arrest, their lawyer has said.

The order was granted on 21 February 2021.



"I did [obtain an urgent interdict] because the police wanted to rearrest them, which would have been in contempt of an earlier court order," the couple's lawyer Wapona Kita told News24 on Monday.

A review of this order will be heard on 8 March.

Kita also said that the couple's daughters were recently blocked from flying out of Malawi.

The daughters, along with a guardian, were reportedly intending to fly out to Kenya to access medical care.

Reason

"I confirm [that they could not leave Malawi]. Up to now, no reason has been given by the state," Kita said.

News24 reached out to the Malawian government for comment. It will be added if it is received.

These events come just two weeks shy of the much anticipated extradition hearing of the Bushiris in Malawi on 8 March.

Kita previously told News24 that they were all "ready and eagerly waiting for the extradition proceedings to start".

The couple are wanted in South Africa in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the alleged tune of R102 million.



They, however, fled the country to their homeland just a few days after they were granted bail of R200 000 each - under strict conditions - in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court.