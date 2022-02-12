Business park fire in Eastern Cape causes R80m damage, police investigating a case of arson

A fire in Komani caused around R80 million worth of damage.

The fire damaged a business park, housing warehouses and the police's supply chain management offices.

Police are investigating a case of arson.

An estimated R80 million worth of damage was caused by a fire at a business park in Komani, Eastern Cape.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning at Bowker Park Business Centre, gutting several warehouses and the police's supply chain management offices.

Police are investigating a case of arson, said spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

"It alleged that, at about 03:00, the armed response from a local security company responded to an alarm at the Bowker Park Business Centre, Creamery Road," Nkohli said.

"At the scene, security officers found most warehouses and some offices engulfed in flames and contacted emergency services for assistance."

The damaged warehouses held furniture and vehicles.

The DA's Enoch Mgijima constituency leader, Jane Cowley, said the blaze was the "fifth devastating fire in the town in recent months".

She laid the blame at the feet of the local fire department, saying it had "no functional vehicles and no equipment".

Cowley said:

Once again, it was the residents themselves that rallied and transported water to the scene to try to douse the flames, at considerable risk to themselves. Sadly, the buildings and all their contents were destroyed.





News24 was unable to reach municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa for comment at the time of publication.

Cowley threatened to write to cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha to seek intervention.

Two weeks ago, the historic Komani Town Hall, which housed the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, went up in flames.

WATCH | Historic Komani Town Hall gutted in overnight inferno

The building, which was constructed in 1882, is insured, Kowa previously told News24.

However, municipal office equipment was damaged in the fire.

At the time, Eastern Cape police registered an inquiry docket for investigation.

Cowley said the Hawks had taken over the probe into the fire at the town hall.

She said the archives, which contained sensitive documentation and evidence of malfeasance and corrupt municipal dealings, were destroyed in the fire.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the Hawks were currently taking statements from firefighters and municipal employees.

"The Hawks are expecting more than 40 statements for the investigation," she said.

Meanwhile, Komani police have requested the public's help in finding the perpetrators behind Saturday's blaze.

